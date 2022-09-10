Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
climaterwc.com
Trust established for daughters of brutally murdered San Carlos mother
In the wake of the brutal murder of San Carlos mother of two, Karina Castro, 27, last Thursday, the Community Foundation of San Carlos is partnering with the City of San Carlos to hold in trust donations for the future benefit of her two young children. The trust is called the September 8, 2022 Children’s Fund.
Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release. Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
Vigil held for murdered San Carlos mother; legal analyst breaks down potential arguments in case
The man behind bars in connection to the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time on Monday at 1:30 PM in San Mateo County.
Vigil held on street where San Carlos mother was beheaded
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people turned out to remember a San Carlos woman that was killed on Thursday. She was allegedly beheaded by her ex-boyfriend. Friends and family of the mother gathered for hours at the site where she was killed and said they are doing everything they can to honor her […]
UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment
Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Menlo Park police seize firearms, drugs and fireworks following search of East Palo Alto home
Menlo Park police took four people into custody Monday following a search of an East Palo Alto home that allegedly had firearms, narcotics, marijuana, counterfeit currency and fireworks. Police said in a statement that officers spotted a "person of interest" -- currently on parole and known from prior law enforcement...
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mayor Joins President Biden in Celebration of New Climate, Health Care Laws
President Joe Biden touted his recently passed climate and health care law that, he insists, will reduce inflation overtime and will lower the cost of healthcare, prescription drugs and energy. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was invited to the signing and celebration and said these changes would positively impact the...
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
Morgan Hill Times
Hundreds join rally against Gilroy mining proposal
Hundreds of people rallied against a proposed mining project south of Gilroy in front of Santa Clara County government buildings on Sept. 10, at an event co-sponsored by 70 area organizations that advocate for human rights and environmental protection. During the rally, about 75 members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal...
SF to crack down on illegal vendors in the Mission District, 'confiscate' items
Public Works say confiscated items will only be given back if the street vendor can show proof of purchase - ultimately how they are cracking down on stolen goods market.
NBC Bay Area
Documentary Uncovers Rapid Rise of Online ‘Sextortion' Crimes Targeting Teens
A South Bay task force focused on stopping online exploitation of minors is hosting the screening of a new documentary about the rapid rise of "sextortion" crimes across the United States. A special screening of "Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic" will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Calvary Chapel...
NBC Bay Area
21 Years Later: Los Gatos Community Remembers 9/11 Victims
Los Gatos community members remembered the thousands, who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at a memorial ceremony Sunday. Some 200 people attended the event to reflect on the deadliest terror attacks on U.S. soil history. “I think they are starting to forget, which is the reason...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
NBC Bay Area
Developer Looks to Turn Abandoned Movie Theater Into Affordable Housing in SF
An abandoned movie theater could determine just how much more affordable housing is coming to a key San Francisco neighborhood. Some say it’s an eyesore that needs to be torn down to make room for more homes, but others say it’s history and has to be preserved, even if that means fewer affordable homes.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Komen San Francisco Bay Area More Than Pink Walk
The MORE THAN PINK Walk is Komen’s signature fundraising event. It’s a day where we can put aside everything else in our lives and share our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives while we celebrate survivors, those living with breast cancer, and honor loved ones lost.
NBC Bay Area
6 Rescued, 30 Displaced in Berkeley Fire
Firefighters rescued six people from an apartment building fire in Berkeley Monday. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. near University Avenue, just a couple blocks from the Cal campus. Three people were taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The red cross helped find shelter for 30...
Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot
PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles. Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
NBC Bay Area
BART Makes Changes to Standardize Schedules, Improve Connections
BART implemented service changes Monday designed to standardize weekend schedules and improve connections with Caltrain and other transit agencies, among other changes. BART before this week had different schedules for its trains running on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays, but it will now be the same seven days a week on most lines, except that Sunday service opens two hour later than Saturday's, and three hours later than weekday service.
