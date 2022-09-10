ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
climaterwc.com

Trust established for daughters of brutally murdered San Carlos mother

In the wake of the brutal murder of San Carlos mother of two, Karina Castro, 27, last Thursday, the Community Foundation of San Carlos is partnering with the City of San Carlos to hold in trust donations for the future benefit of her two young children. The trust is called the September 8, 2022 Children’s Fund.
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release.  Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beheaded#Murder#The City Council#The Community Foundation
KRON4 News

Vigil held on street where San Carlos mother was beheaded

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people turned out to remember a San Carlos woman that was killed on Thursday. She was allegedly beheaded by her ex-boyfriend. Friends and family of the mother gathered for hours at the site where she was killed and said they are doing everything they can to honor her […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment

Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Hundreds join rally against Gilroy mining proposal

Hundreds of people rallied against a proposed mining project south of Gilroy in front of Santa Clara County government buildings on Sept. 10, at an event co-sponsored by 70 area organizations that advocate for human rights and environmental protection. During the rally, about 75 members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

21 Years Later: Los Gatos Community Remembers 9/11 Victims

Los Gatos community members remembered the thousands, who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at a memorial ceremony Sunday. Some 200 people attended the event to reflect on the deadliest terror attacks on U.S. soil history. “I think they are starting to forget, which is the reason...
LOS GATOS, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old

Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Komen San Francisco Bay Area More Than Pink Walk

The MORE THAN PINK Walk is Komen’s signature fundraising event. It’s a day where we can put aside everything else in our lives and share our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives while we celebrate survivors, those living with breast cancer, and honor loved ones lost.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

6 Rescued, 30 Displaced in Berkeley Fire

Firefighters rescued six people from an apartment building fire in Berkeley Monday. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. near University Avenue, just a couple blocks from the Cal campus. Three people were taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The red cross helped find shelter for 30...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said  Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.  Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

BART Makes Changes to Standardize Schedules, Improve Connections

BART implemented service changes Monday designed to standardize weekend schedules and improve connections with Caltrain and other transit agencies, among other changes. BART before this week had different schedules for its trains running on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays, but it will now be the same seven days a week on most lines, except that Sunday service opens two hour later than Saturday's, and three hours later than weekday service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy