Clemson, SC

Roster Update: Clemson Defensive Tackle Starter Out vs. Furman

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyqR3_0hqCp0rq00

Clemson will be without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis in Saturday's game against Furman.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis is not expected to play Saturday against Furman, the team announced in its pre-game roster release.

Davis had one tackle in Monday night's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, but no reason was given for his absence.

Freshman receiver Adam Randall will dress out and go through warm-ups but he won't play during the game. Randall is working his way back from an ACL tear in the spring. Head coach Dabo Swinney said he might've played against Georgia Tech earlier this week but was held for precautionary reasons.

It appears he's getting closer to a return.

With Davis out, the Tigers are still well-suited to stop Furman's rushing attack with a loaded defensive front. Ruke Orhorhoro is likely to start in place of Davis, but there will be a heavy rotation at the spot beside Bryan Bresee.

Everyone else is presumed available for the game.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

AllClemson

Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense

Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
CLEMSON, SC
