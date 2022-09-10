Roster Update: Clemson Defensive Tackle Starter Out vs. Furman

Clemson will be without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis in Saturday's game against Furman.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis is not expected to play Saturday against Furman, the team announced in its pre-game roster release.

Davis had one tackle in Monday night's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, but no reason was given for his absence.

Freshman receiver Adam Randall will dress out and go through warm-ups but he won't play during the game. Randall is working his way back from an ACL tear in the spring. Head coach Dabo Swinney said he might've played against Georgia Tech earlier this week but was held for precautionary reasons.

It appears he's getting closer to a return.

With Davis out, the Tigers are still well-suited to stop Furman's rushing attack with a loaded defensive front. Ruke Orhorhoro is likely to start in place of Davis, but there will be a heavy rotation at the spot beside Bryan Bresee.

Everyone else is presumed available for the game.

