Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Drew Pearson: Cowboys Should Sign Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, 'Anybody!'
"I used to be a quarterback,'' said Pearson, 71, harkening back to his pre-NFL days. "I threw three (trick-play) touchdowns in the NFL. Call me.''
Packers top WR Allen Lazard returns to practice
Green Bay Packers No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard is returning to practice Wednesday after missing the team’s season opener. Packers
Robert Kraft reportedly wants a ‘bigger role’ for Kendrick Bourne
"Robert Kraft made his opinion known, and going forward I think Kendrick Bourne will have a bigger role." One of the more mysterious subplots of the Patriots season so far has been the status of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne, 27, signed with the Patriots in 2021 and immediately posted...
Future Hall of Fame defender wrong about Buccaneers play
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette put a nasty block on Micah Parsons last night. Von Miller was not happy about the play. Buccaneers Twitter erupted last night when Leonard Fournette but Cowboys defender Micah Parsons on his butt with an awesome block. Parsons came off the edge without keeping his...
