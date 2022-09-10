ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Robert Kraft reportedly wants a ‘bigger role’ for Kendrick Bourne

"Robert Kraft made his opinion known, and going forward I think Kendrick Bourne will have a bigger role." One of the more mysterious subplots of the Patriots season so far has been the status of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne, 27, signed with the Patriots in 2021 and immediately posted...
FanSided

Future Hall of Fame defender wrong about Buccaneers play

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette put a nasty block on Micah Parsons last night. Von Miller was not happy about the play. Buccaneers Twitter erupted last night when Leonard Fournette but Cowboys defender Micah Parsons on his butt with an awesome block. Parsons came off the edge without keeping his...
