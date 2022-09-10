Read full article on original website
Jumbo Package: What does the Texas game suggest about Alabama’s title hopes?
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Today let’s put a bow on the Texas game before moving on to this week’s opponent, shall we? Saban held his usual Monday press conference to discuss it. “I think No. 1, it’s not just about playing hard,” Saban said after the team meeting when...
The Painful Intervention: Part One — Coach O’Brien, for the love of God, help your team out
The first part of my life was spent growing up in Appalachia. Not the “JD-Vance-I-have-a-cousin-in-Southeast-Ohio, and-now-the-New-York-Times-likes-me”-sort of Appalachia. Real-ass Appalachia. Cousins in county fair wrestling circuits, dirt track stock car races, half the family with owner-operator CDLs, hog-brains-and-eggs, truck stop-waitressing, cistern water-drinking, wrecked teeth-having, lack of rural electrification,...
WATCH: Nick Saban Show breaks down Texas game highlights
The Nick Saban Show featuring play by play man Chris Stewart was posted online yesterday. The two look at some of the highlights of the game and Saban provides his insight. This is 18 minutes of great stuff. Enjoy. It’s clear that, while Nick wasn’t pleased with execution, he is...
Graphing the Tide at Texas: Not great! But not as bad as expected
Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. A quick story to bring us into our first graph …. I was at this game — rare for me, as I don’t live in the South anymore — but flew to Austin to brave the heat and see this one. The atmosphere was excellent; it’s a huge stadium like BDS, but has little touches that make it a kind of “desert coliseum,” with good views of both the field and the city.
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
