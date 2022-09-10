Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. A quick story to bring us into our first graph …. I was at this game — rare for me, as I don’t live in the South anymore — but flew to Austin to brave the heat and see this one. The atmosphere was excellent; it’s a huge stadium like BDS, but has little touches that make it a kind of “desert coliseum,” with good views of both the field and the city.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO