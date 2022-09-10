A police deputy and a Disney bellhop among 160 busted in undercover sex sting in Florida

Coming out of Flagler County, a Florida man is going to be serving some time for messing with a young teenager’s medication. According to WFLA, the county’s sheriff’s office has been investigating the matter since 2019. A mom accused 57-year-old Craig Ripple, of messing with her teenagers medication, & removing capsules, along with other weird behavior.

