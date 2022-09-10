Read full article on original website
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans
Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral
Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Urban Meyer Has Revealed His National Title Frontrunner
Urban Meyer coached at Ohio State and had several classic battles against Alabama, but he's going with another program as his national title frontrunner right now. The former college football head coach turned TV analyst revealed his national title frontrunner on Saturday afternoon. Meyer likes Georgia. "I am all in...
NFL・
3 college football quarterbacks who shouldn’t start again in 2022
After Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, these quarterbacks need to grab some pine. It only took two weeks, but we might have seen enough out of these three starting quarterbacks. Even though we are only a few weeks into the 2022 college football season, a handful of...
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate explains how bad Scott Frost's presence had to be for Nebraska to fire him early
Everyone on planet Earth that follows college football knew it was only a matter of time before Scott Frost was fired. Those who follow close enough are still confused by Nebraska’s timing on the decision. So which is it? The Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern Saturday night and Frost...
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
ESPN
Nick Saban says Alabama Crimson Tide has to learn from near upset loss to Texas Longhorns
Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Monday that players have to respect what it takes to win after narrowly surviving an upset bid on the road by unranked Texas on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide needed a last-minute field goal to beat the Longhorns in Austin, despite Texas losing...
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB
Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
