Kevin Holland wants to get more active again: ‘If I can’t fight four to five times a year, just retire me’

Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
Khamzat Chimaev trashes Nate Diaz's UFC 279 win: 'If I fought him, I'd kill him. I'd be in the jail'
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t impressed at all by what he saw from Nate Diaz. The UFC contender thought Diaz looked poor in his performance on Saturday night, despite Diaz finishing veteran Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 279. Chimaev (12-0...
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
mmanews.com
Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34
MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old. Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz leaving UFC: ‘No matter what Nate does from here on out, this is his house’
Despite Nate Diaz declaring plans to leave the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson, Dana White had nothing but praise for a fighter who has spent the last 15 years on his roster. “He’s been here forever,” White said of Diaz at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “It’s...
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser
In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland calls for fight against ‘Wonderboy’ or Daniel Rodriguez after losing ‘grappling match’ to Khamzat Chimaev
Kevin Holland was understandably upset with the outcome of his fight at UFC 279 where he lost in lopsided fashion to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. The fight ended without Holland landing a single strike as Chimaev shot for a takedown in the opening exchange before locking on a D’arce choke to get the submission. While he accepted the matchup against Chimaev on just 24 hours’ notice due to multiple changes in the card being made at the last minute, Holland still gave credit to the undefeated Chechen for his performance, although he still had to take a dig at how the fight played out.
Andreas Michael Says Khamzat Chimaev Has Been Having Trouble Weight Ever Since His Battle With COVID-19
There may be a reason why Khamzat Chimaev is struggling to make welterweight. Only two years ago, the UFC’s newest star, Chimaev made weight twice in less than ten days. In his UFC debut, Chimaev fought John Phillips at middleweight, and then ten days later, he dropped to welterweight successfully and fought Rhys McKee. Fast forward to UFC 279, and Chimaev missed weight by eight pounds. ‘Borz’ also struggled to make weight at UFC 267 last year.
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Should Khamzat Chimaev be ranked above Colby Covington?
Khamzat Chimaev’s assault up the UFC ladder continues. The 28-year-old smashing machine may not have endeared himself to the MMA populace with his unprofessional antics around UFC 279, but it’s impossible to deny the violence the man is capable of once he steps foot inside a cage. Chimaev pitched yet another perfect game in his short-notice rout of Kevin Holland this past Saturday, and after his latest blowout win, the numbers are starting to add up to paint a frightening picture.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Tony Ferguson is ‘done’ after UFC 279 loss, calls veteran ‘a shell of himself‘
Daniel Cormier doesn’t see Tony Ferguson’s losing streak ending anytime soon should he continue to compete. UFC 279 provided the MMA world with one of the most unforgettable fight weeks in recent memory. From press conference shenanigans and weight misses to fight changes, there was a little bit of everything. On fight night, fans were left with a matchup that’s been a long time coming, seeing Ferguson square off with Nate Diaz.
