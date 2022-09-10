ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs activate a Kansas City area player from practice squad for opener vs. Cardinals

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs added two players to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

In an expected move , the Chiefs elevated veteran linebacker Elijah Lee from the practice squad to bolster the linebacker group and special teams unit. The Chiefs also announced Saturday that wide receiver Daurice Fountain was activated from the practice squad.

The Chiefs had an open spot on the active roster after placing tight end Blake Bell (hip) on injured reserve earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lee, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs during the offseason, joins linebackers Willie Gay Jr., Nick Bolton, Darius Harris and rookie Leo Chenal on the active roster.

Lee spent most of his practice snaps during organized team activities and training camp working with the first-team defensive unit alongside Gay and Bolton in the 4-3 base scheme. The Chiefs, however, released Lee on Aug. 30, before re-signing him the next day to the practice squad.

Lee, who starred at Blue Springs High School and Kansas State, entered the league in 2017 as a seventh-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings. He then spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns before joining the Chiefs.

In his career, Lee has appeared in 66 games with six starts, and made his mark on previous teams as a core contributor on special teams.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
