Orlando, FL

El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes

ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday. The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start. “We open doors. We ran it. It was a...
Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President

After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
Police looking for man accused of threatening to rape woman at Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.
