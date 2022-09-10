ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO