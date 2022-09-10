ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Louisa County Fire and EMS appoints first female chief

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Fire and EMS Department made history this week with its first female chief.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors appointed Kristin Hawk to serve as chief of the county Fire and EMS Department, making in her the county’s first female fire chief.

Hawk has been part of the department for 14 years, previously serving as a medic, lieutenant, assistant chief and deputy chief of administration. She also has a paramedic certification, is a certified instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, and is a graduate of the National Fire Officers Academy.

She is now one of a small number of female fire chiefs to serve in the commonwealth.

