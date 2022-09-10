ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: First looks at Ahsoka and Jude Law in Skeleton Crew unveiled at D23

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The first looks at Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew have been revealed during the Star Wars panel at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA.

For starters, there was the first look at Ashoka, showing the Jedi wielding her lightsaber. The upcoming series will follow Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, who previously played the role in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it seems likely that the series will follow her search across the galaxy far, far away for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Jon Favreau's joining Filoni on stage. "I get to be down there in the set with Dave, and it's remarkable what they're able to accomplish… seeing the lightsaber battles come to life, it's amazing action " says Favreau #D23Expo

Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, while Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, a character first introduced in Star Wars Rebels. Mary Elizabeth Winstead recently joined the show's cast in an undisclosed role and Ray Stevenson is set to play the series' villain.

Next up, we got our first look at Jude Law in costume in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The series, set during the same time period as The Mandalorian, will follow a coming of age story inspired by The Goonies, and filming has just recently kicked off. Kyriana Kratter and Ravi Cabot-Conyers will also star, but any other details are still being kept tightly under wraps.

Both Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are set to be released on Disney Plus sometime in 2023. For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.

