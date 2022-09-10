ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Star Wars series Tales of the Jedi gets trailer as Bad Batch season 2 release date confirmed

By Fay Watson
 3 days ago
Dave Filoni was on the ground at D23 to drop some exciting news about the upcoming animated series Tales of the Jedi. He confirmed the series will be released on Disney Plus on October 26.

The anthology series will feature six shorts, which will all drop on Disney Plus at the same time. At the moment we know three will focus on Ashoka Tano while the others focus on a young Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi.

The trailer for the new series featured some exciting tidbits for Star Wars fans with Baby Ashoka and a Young Count Dooku in the mix. Other characters featured in the first teaser included Anakin Skywalker, Bail Organa – as well as a very brief look at Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Cast for the show includes Ashley Eckstein voicing Ashoka and Matt Lanter voicing Anakin. The guest voice cast features Liam Neeson back as Qui-Gon.

The Bad Batch season 2 also got a release date at the panel as Filoni confirmed that the new series will release on January 4, 2023. We’ll get a two-episode premiere ahead of the rest of its 16-episode series.

The season 2 trailer debuted back at Star Wars Celebration in May. It featured several major returning characters including Emperor Palpatine in the Senate, Wookiee Jedi Gungi, and Commander Cody.

Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox’s panel was the second major panel of the expo – here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel. Friday night at D23 featured some huge announcements from Pixar and Disney animation too – check out the biggest reveals here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
