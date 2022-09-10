ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival; Cate Blanchett named best actress

 3 days ago

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ wins top prize at Venice Film Festival; Cate Blanchett named best actress.

Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
