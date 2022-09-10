Following the financial plunge of 2008, there was a dire need for change in the way money should be perceived. Springing from this plummet was the crypto world, which has since grown to become a multi-billion industry. While the creator of the most famous currency, Bitcoin, isn’t known, it is clear how much this innovation has impacted financial decisions. With digital currencies, individuals can conduct monetary transactions without any interference from third parties. Most cryptocurrencies are decentralized, and this implies that all users contribute to the governance and the growth of the coin and its network.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO