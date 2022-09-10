Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Meet The Elon Musk Deep Fakes Being Used To Promote Crypto Scams
Crypto scams are a pervasive problem that the industry has had a hard time shaking off. Even when the scams get popular enough that investors no longer fall for them, the scammers come out with even more sophisticated versions of their scams to lure unsuspecting investors. The use of prominent figures such as Elon Musk to perpetuate these scams is in no way new, but scammers have now taken this further by using deep fake technology to impersonate the billionaire.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $64M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $64,571,123 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa5068741aecfeb8f8ff503d6e73e13b6586a6980. $64 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x50e0c1b8eafa9bf4fe5ec6aca405f0fee7ff05b5. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
BitGo Slaps Galaxy Digital With $100 Million Suit After Scrapping Buyout Deal
BitGo, a California-based digital asset financial services company, posted a tweet confirming the $100-million lawsuit against Galaxy Digital for breaching its $1.2 billion-merger agreement. The complaint was filed yesterday in the Delaware Chancery Court with Attorney Brian Timmons to provide ample time for Galaxy Digital to respond or cite critical...
bitcoinist.com
Large ETH Transactions To Exchanges Spark Market Dump Fears
The Ethereum Merge is only about two days away according to the difficulty adjustment, and sentiments around ETH during this time have been peaking. Most of this has been on the bullish side, but some things that have taken place in the market have begun to trigger some negative sentiment from investors. Mostly, these have been large whale transactions being moved onto centralized exchanges, causing fears that there might be massive dumps on the way.
bitcoinist.com
Where to Exchange ETH and Its Possible Forks After the Merge?
One of the biggest events in the crypto world is coming. Ethereum is finally set to undergo the Merge following six years of hard work. The soft deadline is on September 15th, but it may shift due to the technical complexity of the process. The event is significant indeed, as it will upgrade the blockchain to a completely new level, bringing more scalability and security.
bitcoinist.com
Investment Giant Fidelity Could Allow Bitcoin Trading On Its Platform
Fidelity Investments might provide its clients with access to Bitcoin trading via its brokerage platform, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The firm has been highly engaged in crypto markets, and already announced products that will provide their wealthy clients with exposure to the cryptocurrency. The new...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
bitcoinist.com
While Cardano and Hedera Stutter in Establishing Their Plans, Big Eyes Coin is Futuristic and on The Rise
Following the financial plunge of 2008, there was a dire need for change in the way money should be perceived. Springing from this plummet was the crypto world, which has since grown to become a multi-billion industry. While the creator of the most famous currency, Bitcoin, isn’t known, it is clear how much this innovation has impacted financial decisions. With digital currencies, individuals can conduct monetary transactions without any interference from third parties. Most cryptocurrencies are decentralized, and this implies that all users contribute to the governance and the growth of the coin and its network.
bitcoinist.com
Fast-growing Crypto asset custody solution HyperBC has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
bitcoinist.com
Hive Blockchain To Mine Other Crypto Assets After Merge
The HIVE blockchain announced that it had increased its revenue per megawatt by four times. This record revealed that its generated income exceeds that of Bitcoin mining. HIVE blockchain, a cryptocurrency miner, is currently looking to replace ETH mining with other digital assets. This is slated to occur after the completion of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The mining company is assessing the available options to make its GPU stash mining possible.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO) Pumps 35% During ICO, Expected to Outpace DeFi Projects Like Aave (AAVE) and Curve (CRV)
The latest addition to the Ethereum blockchain, Uniglo (GLO), is soaring. The price of its GLO token has recently surged by 35% and continues to exhibit an upward trend. Read on to learn more about this new project that is set to outpace cryptocurrencies and DeFi projects like Aave (AAVE) and Curve (CRV).
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoinist Book Club: “The Bitcoin Standard” (Ch. 9, Part 2, Instant Settlement)
It’s time for The Bitcoin Standard to speculate. How can bitcoin’s status as a store of value and even as an international reserve currency evolve in the future? As the asset and the network prove their value as a new alternative to traditional finance, the world will look at bitcoin in a new light. How will legacy players react as they understand the new kid on the block’s superiority?
