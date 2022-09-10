Effective: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 08:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Coastal Flooding Along The West Coast of Alaska Possible Friday Night into Sunday A series of very strong Bering Sea storms will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Western Alaska tonight through the weekend. A low now in the Western Bering Sea will deepen rapidly and move to the Central Bering Sea this afternoon, and to the Yukon Delta on Thursday. This storm will produce elevated surf along the West Coast south of the Bering Strait from tonight into Thursday. A second and much stronger storm, with the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, will move north into the Central Bering Sea on Friday, and to the Bering Strait on Saturday morning. This storm will bring very strong winds and heavy rain to most of the West Coast over the weekend. This will bring the threat of major coastal flooding along the West Coast south of the Bering Strait, including Little Diomede and St Lawrence Islands, from Friday night into Sun. There is also a possibility of coastal flooding from the Bering Strait to Point Hope from Saturday into Sunday. The Yukon River through the Yukon Delta could see flooding this weekend with the storm surge backing up the river. This second storm has the potential to cause flooding this weekend nearly as bad as the storm of November 2011. People along the West Coast and Yukon Delta should prepare now for potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds this weekend.

