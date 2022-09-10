Improving body positivity during and after pregnancy could lead to healthier mothers and children

Read full article on original website
ahchealthenews.com
The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents
It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Sustained psychological distress may be tied to long COVID
Among a cohort who never had COVID-19 but tested positive within 1 year after baseline, depression, anxiety, stress, loneliness, and concerns about infection were linked to a 33% to 50% increased risk of self-reported postinfection symptoms lasting at least 4 weeks, as well as functional impairment, finds a study published today in JAMA Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress
Frequency of premenstrual anxiety, mood swings a public health issue, study finds
Premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are so common—experienced by more than 64% of women—that they represent a "key public health issue globally," according to a new UVA Health study. The UVA Health study found that most women have premenstrual symptoms every menstrual cycle, and those symptoms regularly affect...
earth.com
Eating meals in the daytime is important for mental health
People who work at night and sleep during the day often experience disruption of their circadian rhythm and misalignment between the natural biological clock and their patterns of sleeping and eating. Being awake when the circadian drive for alertness is low, and asleep when it is high leads to sleep disruptions and poor health outcomes in the long term. And yet our society is dependent on night-shift workers in fields such as manufacturing, energy production, transportation, healthcare, law enforcement, and the military, among other essential services.
ScienceBlog.com
Mothers’ stress fluctuations while pregnant linked to negative emotions in babies
Pregnant people who had bigger fluctuations in stress from one moment to the next—also called lability—had infants with more fear, sadness and distress at three months old than mothers with less stress variability, reports a new Northwestern University study that examined how a child’s developmental trajectory begins even before birth.
Futurity
Pot use during pregnancy tied to mental health risks for kids
The children of women who used cannabis while pregnant continue to show elevated rates of symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions at ages 11 and 12 as they head toward adolescence, a new study shows. The findings follow earlier research from the lab of Ryan Bogdan, an associate...
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
verywellhealth.com
Coping With Type 2 Diabetes
Receiving a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be difficult. You may worry about how your life will change. However, adapting to life with type 2 diabetes and learning to cope with the challenges that might arise can help improve your quality of life. Different strategies work for different people....
PsyPost
Physical activity may reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia among Parkinson’s patients
We all know exercise is good for preventing physical health problems, but could it also be good for preventing cognitive problems? A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity suggests that low levels of physical activity can increase the chances of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment. Parkinson’s disease...
ER Doctors And Nurses, Tell Me Something About Your Job You've Gotten Completely Used To But Always Shocks Other People
Details — gory and otherwise — please.
Healthline
Working Nights? Try Eating During the Day to Protect Your Mental Health
People who eat at night as well as during the day may have an increase in depression and anxiety symptoms. A new study looked at night shift workers to see if when they ate was connected to mental health effects. Past studies have found that night shift workers have a...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
MedicalXpress
Eating behaviors of parents play a role in teens' emotional eating
Emotional eating, or eating as a coping mechanism for negative, positive, or stress-driven emotions, is associated with unhealthy dietary patterns and weight gain. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior discusses adolescent vulnerability to emotional eating and how various feeding practices used by parents, such as restriction, food as reward, and child involvement, influence eating behavior.
earth.com
Emotional eating by teens is influenced by their parents
Although it is known that parents control the dietary choices of their children during early childhood, the increasing independence experienced during adolescence brings with it more freedom when it comes to food choices. This time of life also brings enormous physical and emotional changes in a young person, which is often associated with an increase in comfort eating, or eating as a means to relieve stress.
MedicalXpress
Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems
Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
What causes bloating?
What causes bloating? Good or bad gut health can be the difference between living comfortably or struggling with uncomfortable symptoms such as pain, bloating and gas. There are several potential culprits that might be causing bloating, and most of them relate to the food you eat and how you eat it.
Taking multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline in over-65s – study
Taking multivitamin supplements on a daily basis may help protect against cognitive decline in older adults, early research suggests.Scientists in the US found that consuming these vitamins for three years resulted in around 60% slowing of cognitive decline, with those living with cardiovascular disease seeing the greatest benefit.But the researchers cautioned that their findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, need to be confirmed with additional research before health recommendations can be made.Laura D Baker, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina, US, and one of...
