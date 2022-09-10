Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
WATCH: Man Visiting Chicago Uses Martial Arts Moves To Escape Robbers
'Give us your wallet.'
Man, found not guilty of CherryVale Mall murder, sentenced for another murder attempt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devin Stevenson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder on Kishwaukee Street in 2018. Stevenson was a suspect in a murder at CherryVale Mall the same year, but he was acquitted by a jury. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 16th, Stevenson shot a 39-year-old man who […]
Plea deal derailed for Rick Dugo in serial scammer case in north suburbs
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been following a serial scammer case for more than a year, and on Tuesday morning in a Lake County, Illinois, courtroom, the victims' search for justice was supposed to come to an end.But as CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Tuesday night, a last-minute hiccup derailed a plea deal.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."But Dugo has faced more than one indictment, and at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Tuesday, he stood before a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
Police: Illinois father poisons kids; son dies, daughter in critical condition
A suburban Illinois father allegedly poisoned his children before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition, police say.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Chicago Journal
Infant boy found dead in Lincoln Square apartment
CHICAGO - Authorities said they found a 13-day-old baby boy unresponsive yesterday afternoon in an apartment on the city's north side. The infant died a short time later. Police were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of W. Foster in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
13-day-old baby boy dead after found unresponsive inside Bowmanville home, Chicago police say
A 13-day-old baby boy is dead after he was found unresponsive inside a Chicago home, police said.
Father, Young Son Found Dead of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Suburban Home
A father and his 10-year-old son in the northwestern Chicago suburb of Inverness died Sunday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home, police said Monday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation from the Inverness Police Department, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of an "unknown problem"...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago marks its 500th homicide for the year — a father of two gunned down as he left his mom's home
CHICAGO - Chicago marked its 500th homicide of the year early Sunday afternoon on a block of well-kept homes in West Pullman, where Perry Anderson was gunned down as he stepped from his mother’s house. Anderson’s father believes two gunmen were waiting for his 28-year-old son when he left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago gun owner shoots boy, 13, after catching him breaking into car, police say
CHICAGO, Illinois — A 13-year-old boy trying to break into a car Sunday was shot in the leg by the vehicle’s owner, according to reports. WGN Channel 9 reports the vehicle’s owner, a 26-year-old male, has a concealed-carry license. The teen boy was armed, Fox 32 reports.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
Wicker Park armed robbery: National Guardsman credits military training with thwarting incident
A National Guardsman stationed in Indiana returning to his family's Wicker Park house said his military training helped him thwart an armed robbery.
nypressnews.com
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Comments / 1