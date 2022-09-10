ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Plea deal derailed for Rick Dugo in serial scammer case in north suburbs

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS)  -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been following a serial scammer case for more than a year, and on Tuesday morning in a Lake County, Illinois, courtroom, the victims' search for justice was supposed to come to an end.But as CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Tuesday night, a last-minute hiccup derailed a plea deal.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."But Dugo has faced more than one indictment, and at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Tuesday, he stood before a...
Chicago Journal

Infant boy found dead in Lincoln Square apartment

CHICAGO - Authorities said they found a 13-day-old baby boy unresponsive yesterday afternoon in an apartment on the city's north side. The infant died a short time later. Police were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of W. Foster in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
nypressnews.com

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
