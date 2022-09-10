ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy

Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy. A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department identified Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, as a suspect. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WRAL News

102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use

Garner, N.C. — Garner police have made 50 arrests in the first six months of using its new Flock cameras. Since Garner leaders implemented 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras in February throughout the town, police said the technology has scanned license plates to track down suspects, recover stolen cars, track down criminals wanted on an outstanding warrant and help find missing people.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#911#The Little Girl#Violent Crime#Unc Nash Healthcare
cbs17

Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Martin County police looking for missing person

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WITN

Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy