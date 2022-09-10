Read full article on original website
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
4-year-old girl hurt in accidental shooting involving family member, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say they're investigating after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday night.
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy. A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department identified Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, as a suspect. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
Goldsboro boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use
Garner, N.C. — Garner police have made 50 arrests in the first six months of using its new Flock cameras. Since Garner leaders implemented 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras in February throughout the town, police said the technology has scanned license plates to track down suspects, recover stolen cars, track down criminals wanted on an outstanding warrant and help find missing people.
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.
Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
Martin County police looking for missing person
MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
NC man steals dumpling in Bedford County, urinates on cell walls: Police
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly trespassed at a Bedford County market, stole an apple dumpling, then urinated all over the cell state police put him in, according to troopers. Quintin Womack, 32, of Winterville, NC, was taken into custody over the weekend […]
Group of thieves steal multiple cars from Raleigh dealership
Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple Raleigh businesses are cleaning up from a crime spree Sunday morning. First, five cars were stolen from a dealership and then the thieves tried to use one of those stolen cars to smash their way into another store. Police told WRAL News those thieves are...
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Pig captured near Crabtree Valley Mall after wandering through nearby Raleigh neighborhoods for days
A pig on the lam for several days was caught Monday in a Raleigh neighborhood.
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
North Carolina man goes to police dept. to report dead woman in car, is then charged with murder, police say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police said in a statement.
