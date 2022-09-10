ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

From ‘Laurence of Arabia’ to ‘House of the Dragon,’ the Spanish Commissions Handling Some of History’s Most Cherished Locations

By Emiliano De Pablos
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Asghar Farhadi, Christine Vachon, Alexander Nanau Join Juries at Zurich Film Festival

Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, who directed the Oscar winners “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits includes Oscar winner “Boys Don’t Cry,” and Oscar nominees “Far from Heaven” and “Carol,” and Romania’s Alexander Nanau, the director of the Oscar nominated “Collective,” are among the jury members at the 18th edition of the Zurich Film Festival, which takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy