Read full article on original website
Related
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
Thrillist
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Just Caught a Stunning New Photo of Jupiter
Even if you know absolutely nothing about outer space—besides the fact it's there and brimming with unexplained wonders—it sure is pretty to look at. On Monday, NASA published new images from its James Webb Space Telescope that reveal Jupiter's powerful winds, auroras, and weather conditions. On Monday, the...
Best View Of Mercury All Year Tonight!
Photo by Jean Beaufort; License: CC0 Public Domain. Mercury, the closest and tiniest planet in our solar system, will be at its longest distance from the sun, right after sunset, creating the best viewing conditions all year.
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists are watching as a planet-size sunspot has grown tenfold in the last two days and could launch solar flares directly toward Earth.
James Webb telescope captures ghostly image of a celestial nautilus 32 million light-years from Earth
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has snapped a dramatic new image of a spiral galaxy that looks like a celestial seashell crafted from blue and pink gossamer filaments of gas. The galaxy, called M74, resembles the seashell of a nautilus, whose spiral dimensions are thought to obey the Fibonacci...
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
An early Harvest Moon rises Saturday. Here's what to expect for September's full moon.
Many think that the Harvest Moon remains in the night sky longer than any of the other full moons we see during the year, but that is not so. You don't want to miss the moon this weekend. The full moon of Saturday (Sept. 10) also carries the title of...
The Meaning Behind September's Full Harvest Moon
The Harvest Moon is special as it refers to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.
Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of a Planet Outside our Solar System
On Thursday, the James Webb Space Telescope team released their first direct image of a planet outside our solar system. Exoplanet HIP 65426b is 15 to 20 million years old and 100 times farther away from its star than Earth is from the sun. Though the exoplanet was first discovered in 2017 from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, it was not photographed until the James Webb Space Telescope captured its four different bands of infrared light. NASA said that the planet is a gas giant 6 to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. Their research has yet to be peer reviewed. Sasha Hinkley, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Exeter, said in a Nasa press release: “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb but also for astronomy generally.”Read it at Axios Science
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Astronomy.com
Ask Astro: How quickly is the Moon moving away from Earth?
At what rate is the Moon moving away from Earth? What kinds of consequences will our planet see as our satellite moves farther away?. Let’s first look at why the Moon is moving away from us. It boils down to one of Newton’s laws: conservation of angular momentum. As the Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth, it produces tidal forces that make the oceans bulge and cause Earth’s rotation to lose momentum. Slowing Earth’s rotation in turn speeds up the Moon’s orbit, which must expand to conserve the total momentum of the Earth-Moon system.
IFLScience
Next Week Some Of You Will See The Moon Block Uranus
The Moon is the closest heavenly body to Earth, and so it sometimes passes in front of others, as seen from our perspective. When it does this to the Sun, we call it a solar eclipse, but when some other object is briefly blocked it is known as an occultation. This year is a big one for occulting Uranus.
BBC
Artemis: Nasa calls off new Moon rocket launch
Nasa has called off the launch of its big new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System (SLS). Controllers struggled to get an engine on the 100m-tall vehicle cooled down to its correct operating temperature. They had previously worried about what appeared to be a crack high up on the...
NASA will slam a spacecraft into an asteroid. This tiny witness will show us what happens.
Italy's first deep-space mission, which will be the only eye-witness of DART's crash with asteroid Dimorphos, is beginning its journey.
Universe Today
If Jupiter's Orbit got Weirder, it Would Actually Make Earth More Habitable
Earth is not just habitable, it’s unusually habitable. It’s rather wet for a planet so close to its Sun, it’s geologically active, and it has a stable orbit, all of which are necessary for life as we know it. But there are also secondary advantages, such as not being constantly bombarded by large asteroids, and having a rotational axis that is fairly stable. This is due in part thanks to the planet Jupiter. The giant planet has helped clear the solar system of asteroid debris and may have helped stabilize the orbits of the inner planets. So life is good. But a new study shows that if Jupiter had a different orbit, life could be even better.
Particles from Halley's Comet Will Shoot Through the Sky This September
Anyone who loves sky shows is going to want to make sure to set aside some time and mark off their calendar. Particles from Halley’s Comet are set to shoot through the sky between September and November — and peaking in October, as part of the Orionid meteor shower. Here’s everything you need to know about what that shower is — and when the best time will be to see it.
Comments / 0