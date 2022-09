MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said attacked a 78-year-old man at a Culver’s. The incident occurred at the restaurant in the 2000 block of West Beltline Highway, and police said the attacker was not provoked.  The suspect is described as being 5’7″ tall, with a heavier build. He appeared to be in...

MADISON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO