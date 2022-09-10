ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department. According to MPD's initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
MADISON, WI
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
nbc15.com

MPD looking for help identifying suspect in stolen car case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community's help in identifying the suspect involved in a stolen car case. MPD has identified the man in the above photos as a suspect in the incident but needs the community's help identifying him. The vehicle...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigate armed robbery at south side motel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two masked suspects stole cash from a south side motel's cash register and threatened a clerk early Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the Super 8 Motel on the 1600 block of W. Beltline Highway for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison's far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating weapons violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison Monday for distributing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on May 18. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced him to 110 months in federal prison on Monday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott's death

The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating homicide on far west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.   COPYRIGHT 2022...
ARLINGTON, WI

