nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
nbc15.com
MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department. According to MPD’s initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when...
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
Madison police looking for man who allegedly attacked 78-year-old at Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said attacked a 78-year-old man at a Culver’s. The incident occurred at the restaurant in the 2000 block of West Beltline Highway, and police said the attacker was not provoked. The suspect is described as being 5’7″ tall, with a heavier build. He appeared to be in...
nbc15.com
MPD looking for help identifying suspect in stolen car case
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a stolen car case. MPD has identified the man in the above photos as a suspect in the incident but needs the community’s help identifying him. The vehicle...
nbc15.com
MPD investigate armed robbery at south side motel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two masked suspects stole cash from a south side motel’s cash register and threatened a clerk early Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the Super 8 Motel on the 1600 block of W. Beltline Highway for...
Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
Madison police investigate weapons violation on west side
A weapon's violation on Madison's west side brought out a large police presence Sunday.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
Madison man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to just over nine years in federal prison Monday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty in May to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison. DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to...
nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison Monday for distributing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on May 18. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced him to 110 months in federal prison on Monday.
nbc15.com
1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott's death
The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Madison police investigating homicide on far west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
