Waukesha, WI

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death set for February

MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Shawnicia Youmas, the woman charged in the crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell, will begin on February 28, online court records show. Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A criminal complaint alleges that she was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard...
MADISON, WI
Waukesha, WI
nbc15.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors charged a 27-year-old woman in the death of a middle school teacher. Kyrie Fields of Oregon, Wisconsin, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. A probable cause document stated Charles Criniere,...
OREGON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois man, woman charged with murder of Wis. man during alleged drug deal

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson. According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.
ANTIOCH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed

MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI

