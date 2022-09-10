ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

TSmith
3d ago

The only thing More Ridiculous than Believing Humans can Cause Climate Change is Believing Humans can Stop Climate Change. On a Planet that's Climate has been Changing for 4.5 Billion years. The Real Environmental Climate Change Wacko's are the people who Believe that the Climate Shouldn't be Changing. Adapt or become Extinct. It's called Evolution and has been happening ever since the first organisms inhabited the Earth. Some 3 Billion years ago. Humans hold No special exemption from that Fate. The Earth will still be around supporting life. Long after the memory of humans has been lost to time. Stop being played by the Climate Change Relegion leaders. Who don't fear their own political hyperbole and refuse to live by the same rules and ideals they expect of their Acolytes.

Reply
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
The Independent

Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years

The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
State
Oregon State
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
CBS Miami

Hurricane Earl forecast to become first major hurricane of the season

MIAMI - A very active start to the month of September in the tropics as the CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking four areas. At this time, there are no threats or concerns for South Florida. Hurricane Earl is forecast to become the first Major Hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory on Tuesday said Earl was about 485 miles south of Bermuda and moving to the north at 6 miles per hour. Earl is expected...
The Independent

Tropical Storm Danielle expected today as system strengthens in Atlantic

A weather system gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be named Tropical Storm Danielle later on Thursday, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.The depression is about midway between New Jersey and Portugal with wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour (55 kilometres per hour). It is forecast to reach tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or more later in the day, officially becoming Tropical Storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.In the coming days, the storm is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status with winds of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Astronomy.com

Ask Astro: How quickly is the Moon moving away from Earth?

At what rate is the Moon moving away from Earth? What kinds of consequences will our planet see as our satellite moves farther away?. Let’s first look at why the Moon is moving away from us. It boils down to one of Newton’s laws: conservation of angular momentum. As the Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth, it produces tidal forces that make the oceans bulge and cause Earth’s rotation to lose momentum. Slowing Earth’s rotation in turn speeds up the Moon’s orbit, which must expand to conserve the total momentum of the Earth-Moon system.
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If it does form into a tropical depression it will be named Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
