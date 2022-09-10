The only thing More Ridiculous than Believing Humans can Cause Climate Change is Believing Humans can Stop Climate Change. On a Planet that's Climate has been Changing for 4.5 Billion years. The Real Environmental Climate Change Wacko's are the people who Believe that the Climate Shouldn't be Changing. Adapt or become Extinct. It's called Evolution and has been happening ever since the first organisms inhabited the Earth. Some 3 Billion years ago. Humans hold No special exemption from that Fate. The Earth will still be around supporting life. Long after the memory of humans has been lost to time. Stop being played by the Climate Change Relegion leaders. Who don't fear their own political hyperbole and refuse to live by the same rules and ideals they expect of their Acolytes.
