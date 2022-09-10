Through two games, Alabama football has played pretty well on defense, giving up just 9.5 points per game between its two opponents. The defense has been solid in the red zone, surrendering just one touchdown in six attempts. It has also been very stingy against the run, a theme that has continued from last season, when it ranked third nationally allowing just 2.6 yards per carry. The current unit has actually improved upon the 2021 numbers, currently giving up 79.0 yards per game on just 2.3 yards per carry.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO