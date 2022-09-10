Read full article on original website
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
Alabama Football: Against Texas ‘worst call ever seen’ wasn’t
Both Alabama football fans and Texas fans have plenty of reason to complain about officiating on Saturday. As there are in many games, there were times when it appeared offensive holding, by both teams, was not called. Alabama was not called for an apparent face mask penalty on a tackle....
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Alabama Football: How can defense become more disruptive?
Through two games, Alabama football has played pretty well on defense, giving up just 9.5 points per game between its two opponents. The defense has been solid in the red zone, surrendering just one touchdown in six attempts. It has also been very stingy against the run, a theme that has continued from last season, when it ranked third nationally allowing just 2.6 yards per carry. The current unit has actually improved upon the 2021 numbers, currently giving up 79.0 yards per game on just 2.3 yards per carry.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Colts CB Stephon Gilmore on Week 1 tie vs. Texans: 'I was ready to go to double overtime'
Soon-to-be 32-year-old Stephon Gilmore just started his 11th NFL season but apparently, he experienced a first during his Week 1 debut with the Indianapolis Colts. After entering the fourth quarter trailing 20-3, the Colts stormed back to tie things at 20 and force overtime, but that's how things stayed, as neither team scored during the bonus frame.
