Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
Prenatal cannabis exposure associated with mental disorders in children that persist into early adolescence
Prenatal cannabis exposure following the middle of the first trimester—generally after five to six weeks of fetal development—is associated with attention, social, and behavioral problems that persist as the affected children progress into early adolescence (11 and 12 years of age), according to new research supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health.
KIDS・
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),…
What Happens To Your Body When You Have A Spastic Colon?
The term "spastic colon" as a descriptor for irritable bowel syndrome is derived from the erratic contracting of the muscles in the small and large intestines.
What causes bloating?
What causes bloating? Good or bad gut health can be the difference between living comfortably or struggling with uncomfortable symptoms such as pain, bloating and gas. There are several potential culprits that might be causing bloating, and most of them relate to the food you eat and how you eat it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ScienceBlog.com
Exercise hormone halts Parkinson’s disease symptoms in mouse study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes...
ScienceBlog.com
Air pollution ‘wakes up’ previously damaged cells, causing cancer in never-smokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK.
ScienceBlog.com
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
Can you teach an old drug new tricks? Although drug treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are not currently available, could an existing drug provide a new treatment, even if it previously had no association with ASD?. This was the question asked by a new study...
Medical News Today
Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely
People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Centra
Happiness Test: Are You Happy?
For as much as we pursue happiness, we may not be the best at determining whether or not we have enough of it… or what it truly is. Though the idea of happiness may seem simple, it’s actually hard to pin down. One of the first places we...
ScienceBlog.com
Q&A: Evolution of octopus and squid brains could shed light on origins of intelligence
Ocean-dwelling, otherworldly, and intelligent, the bobtail squid possesses a brain that is complex yet very different from our own. This squishy, walnut-sized creature is a cephalopod (a group that includes octopuses, squids and cuttlefish), the only invertebrate group that has evolved nervous systems and behaviors as complex as what we see in mammals and birds.
ScienceBlog.com
Study Shows Gene Editing May Hold Promise for Reversing Effects of Adolescent Binge Drinking
Gene editing could one day help reverse anxiety and excessive drinking caused by adolescent exposure to alcohol, according to a new study in rats supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). A team of investigators led by NIAAA grantee Subhash C. Pandey, Ph.D., the Joseph A. Flaherty-endowed professor of psychiatry and director of the Alcohol Research Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago, published a report of the findings in the May 2022 issue of Science Advances.
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lack of sleep is dangerous to your health
Being sleep deprived is as bad as driving while drunk.File. We’re living in pretty stressful times with economic uncertainty, COVID-19, social unrest, cultural clashes, a political season ramping up, and events playing around the world seemingly out of our control. Despite all that, everyday decisions still have to be made: jobs, careers, family, financials, relationships…you name it.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Time-Restricted Eating May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure
Restricting your food intake to an eight-hour window — between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. — may help with weight loss and improve blood pressure in people with obesity, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Time-restricted eating, which is a form of...
How Come Nobody Warned Me About Mammograms?
I have compiled a long list over the past 38 years of things my mother (or other women before me) should have warned me about. Period clots, pregnancy hemorrhoids, vaginal varicose veins, sporadic chin hair, and uterine prolapse just to name a few. And I get it, these aren’t cute, ladylike topics. But, newsflash — preparation is the key to success — and when it comes to the dirty, uncomfortable, painful, weird womanly stuff I have always felt massively unprepared. So it should have come as no surprise when I walked in to get my first mammogram, expecting a quick, painless, non-invasive simple x-ray, that my experience was wildly different.
ScienceBlog.com
Out with the old blood, in with the young blood
Rebalancing proteins in the blood is the single most promising strategy for age reversal in the present environment. There are two competing schools for how to approach this. I’m calling on both to put their heads together and develop a strategy that combines their insights. <rant>. Please forgive me...
Medical News Today
When can babies have water?
Until around 6 months, babies get all the hydration they need from breast milk or infant formula. After 6 months, babies can drink water alongside their regular milk feeds. For the first 6 months of life, babies need only breast milk or infant formula, which provides all the nutrition and hydration they require.
msn.com
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
ScienceBlog.com
Game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
verywellmind.com
What Is Self-Objectification?
Self-objectification can create issues for a person’s mental and emotional well-being. Some examples include constantly being obsessed with what others think of them even when they are not around and worrying so much about what their body looks like that it negatively disrupts their daily life. This article discusses...
Comments / 0