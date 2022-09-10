In all the D23 excitement of the past weekend, Disney released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming streaming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the best-selling book series by the same name written by Rick Riordan, the show will follow the plot of the first novel in the series Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief. It tells the story of twelve-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that he is the half-human son of a Greek god. He goes to Camp Half-blood, the only safe place for modern demigods, where he learns of a brewing conflict between the gods. Zeus' master bolt is missing, and everyone seems to think Percy is to blame. So Percy must set out on a quest to clear his name and stop the impending war between the gods. The Disney+ series will be the second adaption of the books, following the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief film starring Logan Lerman, which was not well received by fans of the books.

