Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
Collider
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.
Collider
'Percy Jackson' Trailer Breakdown: Camp Half-Blood Has a New Arrival
In all the D23 excitement of the past weekend, Disney released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming streaming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the best-selling book series by the same name written by Rick Riordan, the show will follow the plot of the first novel in the series Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief. It tells the story of twelve-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that he is the half-human son of a Greek god. He goes to Camp Half-blood, the only safe place for modern demigods, where he learns of a brewing conflict between the gods. Zeus' master bolt is missing, and everyone seems to think Percy is to blame. So Percy must set out on a quest to clear his name and stop the impending war between the gods. The Disney+ series will be the second adaption of the books, following the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief film starring Logan Lerman, which was not well received by fans of the books.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Netflix's Global Fan Event Tudum Returns This Fall With the Cast of 'Bridgerton' and 'Stranger Things'
Netflix's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event is back on September 24, and they've just shared a very exciting trailer that promises some big things in the works. Subscribers and fans won't want to miss out on this free affair, which celebrates us, the "Netflix fandom," and features a ton of exclusives and first-looks at upcoming series and movies that will be hitting the streaming platform in the coming year.
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Collider
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Squid Game Director Addresses Reality Spin-Off Series
The creator of the popular Korean series Squid Game has acknowledged concerns over Netflix’s spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge. During the Emmys, director Hwang Dong-hyuk urged people not to take the new reality series "too seriously." As revealed in an article by Entertainment Weekly, Hwang assured interviewers that...
Collider
Disney's New York Comic-Con Panels Include 'Solar Opposites,' 'Muppets Mayhem,' and More
In just a few weeks, ReedPop will be holding its next edition of New York Comic Con. As the programming and guest announcements keep coming, Disney and its respective properties have revealed the panel lineup for the convention weekend. Ten shows are heading to NYCC spanning from returning shows including The Owl House and Solar Opposites to new shows including Kindred and Koala Man.
Collider
‘Vampire Academy’ Sinks Its Teeth Into a Beloved Series and Makes It Even Better | Review
Fifteen years ago, myself and a whole legion of teenage readers were introduced to Richelle Meade’s world of moroi, dhampirs, strigoi, political intrigue, and romance in the six-book Vampire Academy series—and I never forgot just how incredible that world was. Vampire Academy was a series that captured my imagination and haunted my dreams, but even in those wildest dreams, I never could have imagined getting to screen the first eight episodes of a series that strikes right at the heart of what makes Meade’s world so compelling. Of course, it took someone like Julie Plec and her fellow Vampire Diaries alum, Marguerite MacIntyre, to create a series that has me wanting to climb onto the highest rooftop at St. Vladimir's to shout about how incredible it is.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Collider
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
Collider
Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Resonates More During the Fall
Consensus shared amongst many fans of media from the early to mid-aughts, and certainly ones who color themselves as fanatics of a certain fast-paced, quick-witted, pop culture-laced dialogue found in the cozy small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut dictates that Gilmore Girls just hits different, and for some better, in the fall.
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
Collider
'Captain America: New World Order's Director Reveals When Filming Begins
With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 3 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally brought audiences to the shores of Númenor, and pulled back the curtain on a number of the plot developments that had been hinted at in previous episodes. Along with that new episode, though, came a whole new set of Easter eggs based on other elements of Tolkien’s work, and a number that recalled the Peter Jackson trilogy as well. Here are all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Episode 3.
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Soundtrack Scares Up October Release Date
The release date for the upcoming Halloween Ends soundtrack has just been set, and the track list is scaring up some serious excitement from horror fans and music nerds alike. The new film, which is set to conclude the relaunched Halloween saga that premiered in 2018, has done an excellent job of balancing tribute to the previous installations of the horror franchise and bringing a fresh perspective to a long-running series. The new soundtrack for the upcoming film continues that tradition, by including a new, but just as haunting John Carpenter score for the film. The soundtrack is set to be released on October 14, 2022.
Collider
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
Comments / 0