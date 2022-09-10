ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks

Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
AZFamily

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Fronteras Desk

Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ABC 15 News

Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
KTAR.com

Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November

PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
AZFamily

A look inside political candidate spending in Arizona

New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence. The alleged shooter's parents became concerned about his mental state a few months before the shooting after several issues had “taken a toll.”. Trial for Tucson murder reveals new details about 13-year-old girl's death. Updated: 2...
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
AZFamily

Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has no doubt been a difficult two and a half years for Arizona students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many Arizona students are falling behind....
KTAR.com

US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur

PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
