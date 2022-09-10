Read full article on original website
Related
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Spiritual mystic fined $92K by Arizona officials for defrauding investor
PAYSON, Ariz. — A Payson woman and author of several spiritual books has been fined by the Arizona Corporation Commission for defrauding an elderly man in an investment deal. Lori Toye, who's appeared on television to describe visions she's had of the U.S. undergoing severe geophysical changes, and her...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
How the Inflation Reduction Act will affect medication prices for Arizonans
A Phoenix woman was having to wait months for her kitchen remodel to get completed so she called On Your Side. FAA reports increase in laser strikes hitting planes. “It happens every day. Just in Phoenix, it happens every single day.”. Maricopa County Attorney answers questions about delays in Zombie...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
AZFamily
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona weekly gas price update
Arizona's gasoline prices have risen to 2.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.95/g on Monday. The post Arizona weekly gas price update appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
AZFamily
A look inside political candidate spending in Arizona
New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence. The alleged shooter's parents became concerned about his mental state a few months before the shooting after several issues had “taken a toll.”. Trial for Tucson murder reveals new details about 13-year-old girl's death. Updated: 2...
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Flags to Fly at Half-Mast to Honor Loss of Arizona Former Mine Inspector Joe Hart
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced that all flags at state buildings would fly at half-mast on Tuesday following the Sunday passing of former State Mine Inspector and Representative Joe Hart. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Arizona Representative and State Mine Inspector Joe Hart,” Ducey said....
AZFamily
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has no doubt been a difficult two and a half years for Arizona students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many Arizona students are falling behind....
KTAR.com
US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur
PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
Younger females register to vote in Maricopa post-Dobbs decision
About 120,000 people have registered to vote in the Valley of the Sun this year. Almost 40% of new registrations occurred in just the past seventy days.
Comments / 0