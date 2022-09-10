Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
WBUR
Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts
Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach
NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
Heavy downpours, severe storms possible on Tuesday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday. There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the timeframe we are watching is midday through late afternoon/evening. We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well. Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night...
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday
Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.”. Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Several MBTA Commuter Rail Lines running behind schedule due to signal issues
Several of the MBTA Commuter Rail Lines were plagued by delays of up to 40 minutes Tuesday afternoon due to signal issues. According to the MBTA’s Commuter Rail Twitter account, riders of the Franklin Line should expect to depart Forge Park anywhere between 30 and 40 minutes later than usual.
Mark Your Calendars! Boston’s Best Fall Festivals for Families
These Boston festivals offer a little something for everyone—from pizza and books to carnival rides and floating lanterns. As the temperatures in New England begin to cool down, and the foliage transitions to long-awaited orange and brown shades, there is no better time to get the family together for fresh air and festive outings. These Boston festivals have got it all. From the best places to pick up sweet apple cider donuts or do Halloween-themed crafts to cultural celebrations and all the food fairs Boston can muster, these fall festivals and fairs top our list of family-friendly fall activities.
nbcboston.com
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.
Courtney Cole is an anchor and reporter at WBZ-TV.
Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. Before arriving in Boston, she spent four years in Jacksonville, Florida, where she anchored a top-rated Weekend Morning Show. She enjoys covering stories that help give a voice to those who feel like they haven't been heard. While in Jacksonville, she had the opportunity to cover some unforgettable stories, including: a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Jacksonville to discuss the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and November 2020 Election Night coverage in Tallahassee. Prior to working in Jacksonville, Courtney worked as an Anchor/Producer/Reporter in Savannah. She got her start working behind the scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cole is a native Chicagoan and a proud Hampton University Alumna. (#GoPirates!) She looks forward to exploring New England. When she's not reporting, you can usually find Courtney in the kitchen trying a new recipe, getting lost in the newspaper or a book, or planning a visit with family and friends. Have a story idea? Send an email to Courtney.Cole@cbs.com.
WCVB
Overhead wire falls onto Green Line track at Park Street, causing sparks, smoke in tunnel
BOSTON — The MBTA says Green Line service has resumed between Kenmore and Government Center stations after overhead wires fell on the tracks near Park Street Station on Sunday. Videos circulating on social media Sunday afternoon show smoke in the Green Line tunnel at Park Street. One video in...
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
NECN
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Comments / 0