Boston, MA

Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts

Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach

NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
Heavy downpours, severe storms possible on Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday.  There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the timeframe we are watching is midday through late afternoon/evening.  We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well. Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night...
Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday

Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.”. Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Mark Your Calendars! Boston’s Best Fall Festivals for Families

These Boston festivals offer a little something for everyone—from pizza and books to carnival rides and floating lanterns. As the temperatures in New England begin to cool down, and the foliage transitions to long-awaited orange and brown shades, there is no better time to get the family together for fresh air and festive outings. These Boston festivals have got it all. From the best places to pick up sweet apple cider donuts or do Halloween-themed crafts to cultural celebrations and all the food fairs Boston can muster, these fall festivals and fairs top our list of family-friendly fall activities.
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters

Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch

In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park

A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
