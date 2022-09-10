Read full article on original website
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
JPSO chase ends with car crash, several injuries for 2nd straight day
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Police arrested three teenagers after they crashed a stolen car following a police chase, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Lopinto said the three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were driving a car stolen from New Orleans with a license plate stolen from Jefferson Parish.
3 teens in jail, several people injured after JPSO chase ends in car crash
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three teenagers are in jail after leading Jefferson Parish deputies on a high-speed chase on the Westbank. Wrecked vehicles littered the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards over the lunch hour on Tuesday. The JPSO was chasing a black sedan when it crashed, damaging three...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
NOLA.com
6 cars wrecked, 2 hospitalized after police chase from Harvey to New Orleans
A police chase that started in a quiet Harvey neighborhood ended downtown Monday afternoon in a pile of wreckage when the driver crashed into multiple vehicles trying to navigate a U-turn near South Galvez and Poydras streets. The woman being pursued was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries....
NOLA.com
After man died in her apartment, Harvey woman wrapped him in rug and left him in a driveway: JPSO
A Harvey woman accused of wrapping a man's body in a rug and dragging it outside of her residence was arrested Monday and booked with unlawful disposal of remains, authorities said. Kimberlyn Hawkins, 59, is not accused of killing Damien Jackson, 40, also of Harvey, authorities said. Investigators did not...
Home invasion in Louisiana leaves 1 dead and little girl in critical condition
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition.
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
WDSU
NOPD: Man, woman found shot to death in Tremé
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. NOPD said officers were called for a wellness check request. When they arrived, they...
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway early Tuesday morning
According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway around 1 a.m.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest a homicide suspect accused of killing a man in a parking lot
The Kenner Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a Kenner man earlier in September. According to police, Oswaldo Dacuhna has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing Alejandro Quiroz, 43, in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive on Sept. 3. On...
WWL-TV
15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
Two dead, one injured in traffic crash in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said that two are dead and one is injured after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night. Police said that three individuals were involved in the collision. Police found out about it just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
fox8live.com
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
fox8live.com
Large police presence in Marrero following possible police chase with injuries
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - At least one deputy was injured after a police chase and crash in Marrero on Tuesday (Sept. 13). A Jefferson Parish deputy was struck around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Westbank Expressway and Westwood Drive. Officials also responded to a second crash at the...
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
Deputy injured, woman arrested, after chase from Westbank to Poydras St.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says one of his deputies is recovering after a chase that began on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and ended at Poydras and S. Galvez streets.
WDSU
Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police report that a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Orleans Parish on Saturday morning. According to police, Charles Garrett, 38, died after his vehicle hit a concrete traffic barrier after he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway on US 90B east near the Crescent City Connection bridge.
WWL-TV
6 wrecked vehicles as JP deputies chase suspect over CCC into New Orleans
Jefferson Parish deputies engaged in a chase of a suspect wanted in New Orleans Monday afternoon. The chase ended with six wrecked cars.
