New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDSU

New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
WWL

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
WDSU

NOPD: Man, woman found shot to death in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. NOPD said officers were called for a wellness check request. When they arrived, they...
WWL-TV

15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
WWL

Two dead, one injured in traffic crash in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said that two are dead and one is injured after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night. Police said that three individuals were involved in the collision. Police found out about it just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
fox8live.com

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
WDSU

Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police report that a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Orleans Parish on Saturday morning. According to police, Charles Garrett, 38, died after his vehicle hit a concrete traffic barrier after he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway on US 90B east near the Crescent City Connection bridge.
WWL

WWL

