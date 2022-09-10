Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Pearl Edith Miller: 1918-2022
After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Alliance Open Golf Tournament; ARTrails Opening Gala Reception; Tenino Railroad Day
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 13 at Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis; 6 p.m. Social time begins at 6 p.m. while the program and meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Business After Hours. Sept....
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Go on Strike
Dozens of woodworkers picketed outside the Weyerhaeuser Co. gate at the intersection of Industrial Way and Washington Way in Cowlitz County on the first day of the union's strike Tuesday morning — the first for the group since 1986. The group was one of several along Industrial Way and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Chehalis Foundation Provides Update on Recreation Park, Eyes W.F. West Baseball Field Improvements
Port of Chehalis commissioners and members of the public gathered at the port for the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday morning. The first major order of business was Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins giving an update on Recreation Park and Penny Playground. “We have one more feature that...
Chronicle
Tumwater Puts Up Six on Centralia
The Centralia girls soccer team’s 2A Evergreen Conference opener was a big ask, and Tumwater lived up to the hype of the defending league champs in a 6-0 win at Tiger Stadium. “Tumwater’s a really good team, really well put-together, they have two really good coaches I’m friends with;...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Tumwater Turns It On to Beat Timberline
TUMWATER — The Tumwater volleyball team got into the win column in an energetic way, coming out four-set winners in front of a raucous home crowd 25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 over Timberline. “They love the energy, they definitely feed off of it,” head coach Molly Cichosz said. “When it’s...
Chronicle
Tumac Taproom Seeks to Create Community Hangout Space in Napavine
The brick building at 108 E. Washington St. in Napavine has been a lot of things in the 100 or so years since it was built. “I heard post office, dog grooming, gourmet hot dog stand, DVD store, like a cowboy boutique … and I’m sure there’s more,” said Tasha Landram, who is now leasing the building with her husband, Jeremy, for a new venture called the Tumac Taproom.
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Contest at Home to Cougars
Falling behind in an early hole, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t produce enough offense, or luck, and fell to Seton Catholic Tuesday, 4-1. It was just one of those games for the Beavers. “We really settled down after that second goal,” Beavs coach Dave Montgomery said. “It really...
Chronicle
Beavers sweep Riverhawks on Road
The Tenino volleyball team earned its first win of the season in sweeping fashion Tuesday, taking down Toledo 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. “The girls are starting to come together and realize their true potential,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “The setters moved the ball well tonight, making sure to spread out our attacks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Timberwolves Sweep Cruisers
Playing Eatonville for the second time this season, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team upended the Cruisers in three sets Tuesday, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19. The Timberwolves were led by Maddie Clevenger’s five kills and four blocks at the net, with Kelly Pakar adding five kills and Emarey Hampton contributing a team-high eight kills. Chloe Kelly had 34 assists in the sweep.
Chronicle
‘Opportunity and Timing’ Help Bring Sandstone Distillery Tasting Room to Downtown Tenino
Hours: Open Friday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (hours may change in winter) Learn more: Sandstonedistillery.com or Sandstone Distillery on Facebook. John and Jenni Bourdon had not really planned to open a second tasting room besides the one at their Tenino area Sandstone Distillery. They certainly did not plan...
centraloregondaily.com
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Concern Turns to Relief as Better Weather Helps Lift Goat Rocks Fire Evacuations
A wildfire thought to be caused by lightning in the Goat Rocks Wilderness in early August grew tremendously on Friday as a red flag warning — a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that create high fire risk — was issued and over 500 residents were told to evacuate.
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Chronicle
Tigers Blast Past Ony in Return to Court
NAPAVINE — In its return to the court this fall, the Napavine volleyball team announced itself to the new season with a dominant sweep over Onalaska Tuesday night (25-6, 25-9, 25-18). The Tigers (1-0) had a rounded out offensive effort, with four players recording at least five aces Tuesday...
Comments / 0