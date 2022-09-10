Read full article on original website
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival
Are you ready? This year's Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival is set to return to Downtown Martinsville on October 6-9. This fun fall festival has been an iconic Morgan County fall tradition for more than 60 years! You'll find just about everything you can ask for in a fall festival, and maybe even a few surprises! Don't worry - we've got all the details. Check the event schedule below for specific events.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Board of Works Approve Automated Trash Equipment and Road Paving Bids
Frankfort Street Superintendent Jason Forsythe received two very nice surprises from the Board of Works Monday night. First, the Board of Works approved all the needed items for the city to shift over to automated trash later this year. Secondly, the BOW approved a bid for paving of $84,302 from E&B Paving, who is already in town working on the Interstate 65 project.
clintoncountydailynews.com
13th Annual Grandma’s Cook-Off At Genda’s
The 13th Annual Grandma’s Cook-Off was held Saturday, September 10, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. 25 entrants competed in four categories: Soups, Sides, Main dish and Desserts. The winners of each category took home $300 cash and a trophy apron. Each contestant brought their favorite “Grandma’s Dish” along...
Current Publishing
Drinking in Lagers in Lawrence: Lawrence gears up for its fifth annual Octoberfest celebration
For the fifth consecutive year, the City of Lawrence will put its own spin on celebration of German heritage with its annual Lagers in Lawrence Octoberfest. The event is set from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8950 Otis Ave., in Lawrence. Lawrence has partnered with...
IACS launches 'Preventing Euthanasia List' of up to 20 dogs fit for variety of homes
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services has launched a new list that will be updated weekly to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. IACS introduced the "Preventing Euthanasia List" this past week. The list will include up to 20 animals that IACS staff believe would be a good fit in a variety of homes.
WTHI
Olney man airlifted to Indy hospital after Parke County motorcycle crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after police in Parke County said he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened over the weekend on US 41 and County Road 350 West. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says Tony Crawford, of Olney, Illinois, ran off...
Here’s when Greenfield’s new Chick-fil-A will open
GREENFIELD, Ind. – It’s your turn, Greenfield! Chick-fil-A will open its new Greenfield restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 15. Located at 2203 N. State St. in the Greenfield Market, the new Chick-fil-A will offer dine-in, drive-thru and carryout. Delivery will be available via third-party platforms. Store hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. […]
WTHI
Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
WISH-TV
Greenwood church renovates teachers’ lounges at local schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood church is giving back to the community by renovating teachers’ lounges and creating special spaces just for educators. “Our goal is to make a difference in the community through the people who serve the community,” said Pastor Wayne Murray. Murray is...
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
WTHI
Local veteran walks many, many miles for a cause bigger than himself
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, one local veteran put several miles on his boots, all for a great cause. You may recall Jose Gonzalez -- he walked 24 miles last year -- from Rosedale to Rockville and back. This year, he's back again, but with an even longer...
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
WLFI.com
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
munciejournal.com
Accutech Acquires Muncie’s Iconic Vera Mae’s Bistro
MUNCIE, IN—Vera Mae’s Bistro, downtown Muncie’s long-time fine dining establishment, is joining Accutech’s family of companies, effective today. The iconic eatery and bar, situated on South Walnut Street just one block from Accutech’s headquarters, was launched by owners Kent Shuff and Steve Fennimore over 23 years ago when only a couple banks and law offices called downtown home.
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
