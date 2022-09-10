ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival

Are you ready? This year's Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival is set to return to Downtown Martinsville on October 6-9. This fun fall festival has been an iconic Morgan County fall tradition for more than 60 years! You'll find just about everything you can ask for in a fall festival, and maybe even a few surprises! Don't worry - we've got all the details. Check the event schedule below for specific events.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Board of Works Approve Automated Trash Equipment and Road Paving Bids

Frankfort Street Superintendent Jason Forsythe received two very nice surprises from the Board of Works Monday night. First, the Board of Works approved all the needed items for the city to shift over to automated trash later this year. Secondly, the BOW approved a bid for paving of $84,302 from E&B Paving, who is already in town working on the Interstate 65 project.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

13th Annual Grandma’s Cook-Off At Genda’s

The 13th Annual Grandma’s Cook-Off was held Saturday, September 10, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. 25 entrants competed in four categories: Soups, Sides, Main dish and Desserts. The winners of each category took home $300 cash and a trophy apron. Each contestant brought their favorite “Grandma’s Dish” along...
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Greenfield’s new Chick-fil-A will open

GREENFIELD, Ind. – It’s your turn, Greenfield! Chick-fil-A will open its new Greenfield restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 15. Located at 2203 N. State St. in the Greenfield Market, the new Chick-fil-A will offer dine-in, drive-thru and carryout. Delivery will be available via third-party platforms. Store hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood church renovates teachers’ lounges at local schools

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood church is giving back to the community by renovating teachers’ lounges and creating special spaces just for educators. “Our goal is to make a difference in the community through the people who serve the community,” said Pastor Wayne Murray. Murray is...
GREENWOOD, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
munciejournal.com

Accutech Acquires Muncie’s Iconic Vera Mae’s Bistro

MUNCIE, IN—Vera Mae’s Bistro, downtown Muncie’s long-time fine dining establishment, is joining Accutech’s family of companies, effective today. The iconic eatery and bar, situated on South Walnut Street just one block from Accutech’s headquarters, was launched by owners Kent Shuff and Steve Fennimore over 23 years ago when only a couple banks and law offices called downtown home.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

