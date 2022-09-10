Read full article on original website
Goodman: Is there a way to fix Auburn’s passing game?
The season is still young, but a worrisome pattern in the SEC already trends foul. Auburn’s passing game is starting to smell like an illegal dumping ground of rotting chicken parts in Winston County. Just imagine the horror. Just imagine if someone were actually paying attention. Auburn coach Bryan...
Bryan Harsin challenges Auburn offense amid slow start for wide receivers
The questions that surrounded Auburn’s young and relatively inexperienced wide receiver corps entering the season have yet to be answered in full through two weeks of action. Instead, they may have been amplified during the team’s too-close-for-comfort win against San Jose State in Week 2 — a game in...
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Orange jerseys? Auburn captains push for change to traditional uniform for Penn State game
Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s SEC opener vs. Missouri
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri is set for an early kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn will host Missouri on Sept. 24 for an 11 a.m. matchup in the teams’ first SEC game of the season, the league announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN. The Week 4...
Auburn opens as home underdog against No. 22 Penn State
Auburn will be a home underdog for its marquee nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State. The Nittany Lions opened as one-point favorites against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since shifted to make Penn State a three-point favorite for the SEC-Big Ten clash on the Plains. Auburn (2-0) welcomes Penn State (2-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD
Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
Auburn football legend a clue on latest ‘Jeopardy!’: Do you know it?
Alabama often pops up in “Jeopardy!” clues, but the state got two shout-outs during Tuesday’s episode, including one about an Auburn football legend. It wasn’t about Auburn specifically, but the category focusing on the recent NFL opening weekend tested the players’ knowledge of history and terminology, and they rose to the occasion.
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Alabama DC Pete Golding’s dad threatens Paul Finebaum caller: ‘I think it speaks for itself’
Pete Golding’s dad, Skip, appeared to threaten a caller during the “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Tuesday after the caller was critical of the Alabama defensive coordinator. “Give me his address,” Skip Golding said of Legend during the broadcast. “I’ll meet his ass because I ain’t scared....
Braves vs. Giants MLB 2022 live stream (9/14) How to watch online, TV info, time
The San Francisco Giants host the Atlanta Braves in MLB 2022 action Thursday, Sept. 14, at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will start on the mound for the Giants vs. right-hander Charlie Morton for the Braves. Atlanta is 88-54 this season, while San Francisco is 68-74.
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Opelika High wins Disney competition, becoming first in Alabama to perform Frozen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage. This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
Murder suspect arrested following fatal stabbing in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A suspect has been arrested following a fatal stabbing that left one dead in Phenix City. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday, where they found Mendel King, 47, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stab wound. Joanne Paige, 46, was subsequently taken into […]
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
wrbl.com
A cold front is on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
