Auburn, AL

AL.com

Goodman: Is there a way to fix Auburn’s passing game?

The season is still young, but a worrisome pattern in the SEC already trends foul. Auburn’s passing game is starting to smell like an illegal dumping ground of rotting chicken parts in Winston County. Just imagine the horror. Just imagine if someone were actually paying attention. Auburn coach Bryan...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

Orange jerseys? Auburn captains push for change to traditional uniform for Penn State game

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn opens as home underdog against No. 22 Penn State

Auburn will be a home underdog for its marquee nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State. The Nittany Lions opened as one-point favorites against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since shifted to make Penn State a three-point favorite for the SEC-Big Ten clash on the Plains. Auburn (2-0) welcomes Penn State (2-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD

Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football legend a clue on latest ‘Jeopardy!’: Do you know it?

Alabama often pops up in “Jeopardy!” clues, but the state got two shout-outs during Tuesday’s episode, including one about an Auburn football legend. It wasn’t about Auburn specifically, but the category focusing on the recent NFL opening weekend tested the players’ knowledge of history and terminology, and they rose to the occasion.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
Sports
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Murder suspect arrested following fatal stabbing in east Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A suspect has been arrested following a fatal stabbing that left one dead in Phenix City. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday, where they found Mendel King, 47, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stab wound. Joanne Paige, 46, was subsequently taken into […]
WRBL News 3

Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
wrbl.com

A cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
COLUMBUS, GA
