Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
The California gas station and diner in the middle of nowhere that was James Dean’s final stop
Welcome to Blackwells Corner, site of James Dean's last meal and some of the best nonperishable goods in the Central Valley.
SFGate
Asghar Farhadi, Christine Vachon, Alexander Nanau Join Juries at Zurich Film Festival
Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, who directed the Oscar winners “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits includes Oscar winner “Boys Don’t Cry,” and Oscar nominees “Far from Heaven” and “Carol,” and Romania’s Alexander Nanau, the director of the Oscar nominated “Collective,” are among the jury members at the 18th edition of the Zurich Film Festival, which takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.
SFGate
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
Irene Papas obituary
Greek stage and screen actor who appeared in The Guns of Navarone, Zorba the Greek and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
Comments / 0