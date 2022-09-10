An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in the solar system that are more massive than our planet but lighter than the ice giants, according to NASA. They are made by some combination of gas and rock and can get up to 10 times the size of Earth's mass. The findings, discovered with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and the University...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO