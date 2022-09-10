ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs Bengals: Keys to a Pittsburgh victory

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpHIX_0hqChBdY00

You never like to think of a Week One game as a must win but this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals could defintely be a tone setter for the rest of the Steelers season. Here are our keys to victory.

Play perfect (almost)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fuVP_0hqChBdY00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

No one is expecting a perfect performance but the Steelers have to understand just how narrow the margin of error is this weekend against the Bengals. After watching this Bengals team dismantle the Steelers late last season, we all understand how quickly this game will get out of control if Pittsburgh commits too many unforced errors.

Work around the weaknesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkaMT_0hqChBdY00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By weaknesses I mean the offensive line. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has to find ways to not only run the football with a subpar offensive line but keep quarterback Mitch Trubisky upright. Look for them to move Trubisky around, use play action and plenty of quick throws to minimize the problems up front.

Torment Joe Burrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8qZc_0hqChBdY00

In two games last season, the Steelers only sacked Joe Burrow twice and T.J. Watt was shut out. If Pittsburgh has a prayer on Sunday, the defense has to find ways to get to Burrow and get him to the ground, even if it means using more blitzes and taking some chances.

Force turnovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtvwQ_0hqChBdY00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

As much as I want to say the Steelers must play clean football, they probably aren’t going to in Week One. So instead it is all about creating more mistakes than the Bengals do. The Steelers have made improvements to the front seven and this should allow the secondary to take some risks and get a few splash plays.

Make third down the best down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7Q4Z_0hqChBdY00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Steelers are on offense or defense, third down is where the team must shine. Keeping the chains moving on offense and stalling out Bengals drives is the team’s best chance to pull off the upset.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett admits mistake: 'We definitely should've gone for it'

After sleeping on it, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to admit he made a mistake against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Broncos were trailing the Seahawks by one point when they got the ball back late in the fourth quarter. Before their drive started, Denver’s staff spoke with kicker Brandon McManus and set the 46-yard line as a target to reach for a potential game-winning field goal.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy