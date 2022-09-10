Read full article on original website
click orlando
2 men arrested in connection with Flagler County catalytic converter thefts, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Monday night after they were identified driving a vehicle linked to thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County, deputies said. Detectives said they identified a suspect vehicle—an older, white Ford Crown Victoria—after catalytic converters were reported stolen over...
villages-news.com
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at deputies also facing arson charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case. Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.
Bay News 9
Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
click orlando
Person of interest in Lake double homicide died of self-inflicted gunshot, Ormond Beach police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police now say the woman who was a person of interest in two deaths in Lake County died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a traffic stop. Investigators said Samantha Butler, 29, shot herself after crashing her car in the parking lot of a KFC along West Granada Boulevard on Aug. 26.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after search of purse prompted by running of stop sign
A Summerfield woman was arrested after a search of her purse was prompted by her running of a stop sign in The Villages. Kathleen Rae Smith, 55, was driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup when she ran a stop sign at Rio Grande Avenue and Avendia Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Avenida Central and Oak Meadows Lane. Her license plate was expired and a seize tag order had been issued.
click orlando
Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store
10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
Police: ‘Cruel prank’ led to panic at Mainland High School Friday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A “cruel prank” led to the panic at Mainland High School Friday, Daytona Beach police said. According to an updated release Sunday, detectives have concluded that the panic was organized by several students. Mainland High School officials were notified that a threat was...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County
A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Elderly woman trapped after large tree crashes into home in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach firefighters rescued an elderly woman Tuesday after a large tree crashed into her home, trapping her inside. Firefighters were called to a home after a tree collapsed and trapped an 89-year-old woman. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders worked...
Troopers search for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Volusia County Saturday night
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a cyclist in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. >>> STREAM...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
