Flagler Beach, FL

villages-news.com

Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine

A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Bay News 9

Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after search of purse prompted by running of stop sign

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a search of her purse was prompted by her running of a stop sign in The Villages. Kathleen Rae Smith, 55, was driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup when she ran a stop sign at Rio Grande Avenue and Avendia Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Avenida Central and Oak Meadows Lane. Her license plate was expired and a seize tag order had been issued.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
DEBARY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store

10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County

A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL

