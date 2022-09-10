ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Superhero supporters still demanding a beloved cult classic gets a sequel

History has shown that some of the best and most popular superhero movies ever made aren’t based on existing comic books at all, and looking at the enduring appeal of beloved cult favorite Sky High, the 2005 comedy caper deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as spiritual contemporaries The Incredibles, Unbreakable, Push, and Chronicle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship

It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Swallow
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Rick Famuyiwa
Person
Pedro Pascal
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast

Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return

Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot

This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mandalorian#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Armorer
wegotthiscovered.com

John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes

After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
wegotthiscovered.com

Things get hairy on streaming as a braindead B-tier horror sharpens its claws

All you really have to do is turn around on streaming or VOD to stumble upon dozens upon dozens of low-rent horrors, and the vast majority of them certainly aren’t worth your valuable time. Hunter’s Moon is arguably among them, but streaming subscribers have nonetheless decided to give it a shot anyway.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ historians promptly shut down a terrible take about Obi-Wan’s dark side tendencies

Some Star Wars fans seem to be of the opinion that Obi-Wan Kenobi, the unyielding champion of the Light side, gave over to his inner darkness when confronting Darth Maul after the villain killed Qui-Gon Jinn. But a closer examination of the scene in question from Episode I – The Phantom Menace will dissuade you of that sensible, if erroneous, train of thought.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’

With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America 4’ fans shoot down second-generation superhero theory

Earlier this year, we found out that Kevin Feige himself personally oversaw the next 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe development at a special retreat. Needless to say, it sounds like whatever the Marvel boss has planned is at least softly set in stone. Knowing this, one would think that...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans already have demands following ‘Tekken 8’ reveal

Sony’s State of Play livestream kicked off with a bang, in the form of an official Tekken 8 reveal. Viewers were treated to an extremely crisp trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama looking better than they ever have, and beating down on each other in the middle of a very moody rainstorm.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy