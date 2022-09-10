Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Superhero supporters still demanding a beloved cult classic gets a sequel
History has shown that some of the best and most popular superhero movies ever made aren’t based on existing comic books at all, and looking at the enduring appeal of beloved cult favorite Sky High, the 2005 comedy caper deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as spiritual contemporaries The Incredibles, Unbreakable, Push, and Chronicle.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star can’t wait to return to the skies as the MCU’s new Falcon
The two biggest talking points coming out of Captain America: New World Order‘s appearance at the weekend’s D23 Expo hinted that we could be in for a polarizing ride, given that there was overwhelming positivity and controversy in equal measure. Fans were overjoyed to discover that a tease...
‘Skyfall’ director thinks the next ‘James Bond’ movie should be helmed by a woman
Having directed the single most successful installment in the 60-year history of the James Bond franchise, Skyfall and Spectre‘s Sam Mendes is more than qualified to give his opinion on what the future should hold for the iconic secret agent. After all, his first stab at tackling the legendary...
Things get hairy on streaming as a braindead B-tier horror sharpens its claws
All you really have to do is turn around on streaming or VOD to stumble upon dozens upon dozens of low-rent horrors, and the vast majority of them certainly aren’t worth your valuable time. Hunter’s Moon is arguably among them, but streaming subscribers have nonetheless decided to give it a shot anyway.
‘Star Wars’ historians promptly shut down a terrible take about Obi-Wan’s dark side tendencies
Some Star Wars fans seem to be of the opinion that Obi-Wan Kenobi, the unyielding champion of the Light side, gave over to his inner darkness when confronting Darth Maul after the villain killed Qui-Gon Jinn. But a closer examination of the scene in question from Episode I – The Phantom Menace will dissuade you of that sensible, if erroneous, train of thought.
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
‘Captain America 4’ fans shoot down second-generation superhero theory
Earlier this year, we found out that Kevin Feige himself personally oversaw the next 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe development at a special retreat. Needless to say, it sounds like whatever the Marvel boss has planned is at least softly set in stone. Knowing this, one would think that...
Sam Rockwell says an MCU return in ‘Thunderbolts’ ‘sounds cool,’ and he’s not wrong
The weekend’s D23 Expo brought the official announcement of the team set to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble antihero flick Thunderbolts, and it would be an understatement to say that fans had plenty to say on the candidates selected to lead the line. Of course, Florence Pugh’s...
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics deal with D23 disappointment by claiming the reboot is cursed
Before we dive into why claiming a movie we know nothing about can’t justifiably be called cursed, it’s worth pointing out that if the terminology were to be applied to one marquee superhero property above all others, it would probably be Fantastic Four. After all, the original 1994...
Fans already have demands following ‘Tekken 8’ reveal
Sony’s State of Play livestream kicked off with a bang, in the form of an official Tekken 8 reveal. Viewers were treated to an extremely crisp trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama looking better than they ever have, and beating down on each other in the middle of a very moody rainstorm.
