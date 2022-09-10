Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
King Charles’s staff handed redundancy notices during church service for Queen
Household staff who served King Charles as heir to the throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a union that called the move “heartless” before Queen Elizabeth II is even buried.Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch’s main official residence, Buckingham Palace.A Clarence House spokesperson said operations there had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun.“Our staff have given long and loyal service and while...
How the queen's death will affect ketchup
After 70 years on the throne, it’s no surprise the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty’s passing.
