What to Know About Clover Lawns
A picture-perfect lawn, for decades the centerpiece of a well-tended American yard, is still the gold standard, but perhaps it shouldn't stay that way. The decline of pollinator populations, as well as the resources and effort needed to maintain turfgrass, plus the pollution it creates, have caused many people to rethink their lawns. Enter the clover lawn, a low-maintenance sustainable alternative to conventional turfgrass.
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
How To Incorporate Native Plants In Your Southern Garden
When it's time to revamp your garden, consider incorporating native plants. According to The New Southern Living Garden Book, "Plants indigenous to a region like the South give it a special sense of place. Moreover, native plants are usually less susceptible to pests than introduced ones and are well attuned to the vagaries of local weather." Planting native species is becoming increasingly important because it can help support pollinators, birds and insects, populations of which need specific environmental factors in order to survive. According to Audubon.org, "Without [native plants] and the insects that co-evolved with them, local birds cannot survive."
Eco-friendly coffee capsule machine uses coffee balls that can be turned into compost
As a certified coffee addict (I’m on my 3rd cup today!), I have all kinds of coffee stuff in my kitchen, aside from often going out for my coffee fix. One of my favorite devices is my coffee capsule machine since it’s quick and easy to use. What’s bad about it is that it’s not the most environmentally friendly as the single use coffee capsules are pretty wasteful and cannot be recycled or upcycled. I often feel guilty when using it so I rarely do and stick to my relatively more eco-friendly french press and pour over. But what if there’s something similar to a coffee capsule but is more sustainable?
