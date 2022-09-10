ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Freddy Fixer Gala ​“Uplifts Community”

Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Catching A "Lift" At The Slice Of Saugatuck

One visitor to Saturday's Slice Of Saugatuck got a "lift" from Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas, right, and one of the Board Of Directors for the Catch A Lift Fund, Andrew Berman. Both men are veterans and Berman's organization was founded to support and aid in the recovery of U.S. Servicemen dealing with the effects of involvement in military conflicts.
WESTPORT, CT
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY! Sound On Sound Music Festival Tickets, Sept. 24-25

MacaroniKID Fairfield-Trumbull-Shelton Has Tickets to Give Away For Sound On Sound Music Festival Taking Place September 24-25, 2022 At Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. Two lucky winners will receive two 2-day general admission tickets!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport

Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days. Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced. The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main...
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Westport, CT
Society
City
Westport, CT
NewsTimes

Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
branfordseven.com

Beach Donuts Opens Once Again, In a New Spot, In Branford

Beach Donuts has once again opening in Branford, this time on East Main Street, in the former Sheri's Bakery spot. Beach had formerly opened in the center of Branford, but closed soon after. The parent store, in Clinton, is well known for its donuts statewide. The new location currently has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Beer#Dune#Auction#State
FOX 61

Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Mid-Hudson News Network

Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
NEWBURGH, NY
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt

The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
MONTVILLE, CT
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

North Pole Express tickets go on sale starting Tuesday

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Ticket sales for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express go on sale on Tuesday. Tickets for full and partial cars go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 online only at essexsteamtrain.com. Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15...

Comments / 0

Community Policy