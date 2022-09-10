Read full article on original website
KDRV
Restoration efforts have begun on the Rum Creek Fire
Josephine County - With the Rum Creek Fire rising to 80% containment and no increase in size, fire crews have started the repair process on forest restoration and suppression efforts. Right now, fire crews are focusing on taking out hot spots and forest repair. Rum Creek Fire Public Information Officer...
KDRV
Containment size increasing on Rum Creek fire in Josephine County
Josephine County - With fire danger still at extreme, the completed work on the Rum Creek fire makes it unlikely to grow, as containment is at 75%. For a fire to be contained it needs to be lined. This is where the fire has been surrounded by a barrier, either by a dozer or manmade to stop the spread of the fire.
KDRV
Rum Creek fire sees rainfall, fire crews don't expect more growth
MERLIN, Ore. – A few light showers fell on the Rum Creek Fire and vicinity late Sunday into Monday morning. This moisture was a remnant of Tropical Storm Kay, passing to the south. Skies are clearing again, and the next few days are predicted to be similar to today, cooler and more humid than the end of last week.
KDRV
All evacuation orders and warnings lifted within Mill Fire perimeter
WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings within the Mill Fire perimeter have been lifted. The fire sparked on September 9th and spread rapidly, devastating the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina in Siskiyou County, California. Two people were killed by the Mill fire and it destroyed 92 buildings. The fire is now under control and its burned a total of 3,935 acres. Containment now stands at 95% and fire officials expect to have full containment by Wednesday, the 14th.
kqennewsradio.com
Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire
Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
KDRV
FIREWATCH: Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, firefighters are responding to a structure fire that broke out in Medford on Pioneer Road. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District and Jackson County Fire District #5 are on scene now, and they’re estimating it to be about a quarter-acre in size. It initially started as a structure fire, and it is now spreading to the wildland nearby.
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire burns another 1,300 acres, new Evacuation Orders & Warnings issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuations due to the Mountain Fire. According to the Sheriff's Office, new Evacuation Orders have been issued to Zone SIS-2218-B, which includes north of Mcconaughy Gulch Road, Noyes Valley Road, east of Duezl Creek and west of Winters Gulch Road. Scarface...
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
KTVL
Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
KTVL
Southern Oregon firefighters honor fallen 9/11 heroes at Rogue Valley Manor
SOUTHERN OREGON — Each year there is a new story that is told and a moment of silence to remember all who served on that fateful day. After two years of not having an annual stair climb remembrance ceremony at the Rogue Valley Manor due to either COVID or fires that were in the area, firefighters were able to finally pay their fallen brothers and sisters respect on Sunday once again.
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
KDRV
GoFundMe set up for Medford house fire survivors
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who's house burned down on Monday evening, September 12th. The McNeil family was out celebrating one of their children's birthdays when they got a call that their house was on fire. By the time police and firefighters responded, it was too late to get any of the pets out of the house.
KXRO.com
SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
KDRV
Wildfires illuminate firefighters, first responders' roles on September 11 attack anniversary
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today is a day of activity and a day of remembrance, as it marks the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The attacks commonly called "9/11" involved four coordinated suicide attacks by 19 militant Islamic extremists working with Al-Qaeda against the U.S. Their attacks on the U.S. Pentagon, New York's World Trade Center towers and airline passengers who died in a Pennsylvania plane crash killed 2,996 people.
kqennewsradio.com
Man charged for speed racing, DUII
An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 14
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 3:35 p.m., 200 block So. 4th St., 65-year old Lagrand Sandine charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Sandine was cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 4:47 p.m., 411...
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
