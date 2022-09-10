Read full article on original website
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
WCVB
Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
NewsTimes
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport
Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days. Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced. The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main...
News 12
Heavy rain floods streets in Bridgeport, strands motorists in Westport and Fairfield
Heavy rain floods streets in Bridgeport, strands motorists in Westport and Fairfield. A heavy dose of rain Tuesday morning caused street flooding in Fairfield County. Water rose in Bridgeport on Hancock and Maplewood avenues. Panaro Perrio, who lives in the neighborhood, says his sister's car became stuck in the water and a tree branch fell on his car.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: CT native Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series
Connecticut native Sheryl Lee Ralph made history Tuesday becoming the second Black woman to win an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series. The Abbott Elementary actress told the audience during her acceptance speech "this is what striving looks like." Ralph, who grew up in Waterbury, told the...
westportlocal.com
Catching A "Lift" At The Slice Of Saugatuck
One visitor to Saturday's Slice Of Saugatuck got a "lift" from Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas, right, and one of the Board Of Directors for the Catch A Lift Fund, Andrew Berman. Both men are veterans and Berman's organization was founded to support and aid in the recovery of U.S. Servicemen dealing with the effects of involvement in military conflicts.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
Register Citizen
Actor Jenny Mollen, candid about her mental health struggles, to headline Darien’s Center for HOPE luncheon
DARIEN — Actor and best-selling author Jenny Mollen has used her struggle with mental health issues in her comedy and her writing. Now she’s bringing that same understanding wit to Darien. Mollen will be the keynote speaker at The Center for HOPE’s 40th anniversary annual luncheon on Sept....
NewsTimes
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve
A bridge leads over a bog at the preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) The Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve in Riverhead is an ecological gem with lots to see on a short mile-long loop. There are plenty of lookout points of the former bog once used for cranberry farming that’s now a preserve offering peace and solitude just off of a busy road.
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
darienite.com
Darien Police Issue Traffic Advisory for This Sunday’s 42nd Darien Road Race
Darien police have announced “short-term” traffic restrictions during the annual Darien Road Race this Sunday morning, Sept. 18 in the area of Long Neck Point, Pear Tree Point, part of Tokeneke and a short stretch of Old Kings Highway South. The race starts at 9 a.m., with about...
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Register Citizen
Stamford kid clothing mart reopens with bigger selection, more space, in-person shopping
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The six-year-old non-profit, which gives new and gently used clothes to local families, has undergone a small transformation. Most notably, Clothes To Kids moved its operations from the West Side’s Yerwood Center to the South End’s Lathon Wider Community Center.
greenwichfreepress.com
Living with Highway and Train Noise: One Man’s Story
A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
