ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport

Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days. Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced. The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main...
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Westport, CT
Society
City
Westport, CT
westportlocal.com

Catching A "Lift" At The Slice Of Saugatuck

One visitor to Saturday's Slice Of Saugatuck got a "lift" from Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas, right, and one of the Board Of Directors for the Catch A Lift Fund, Andrew Berman. Both men are veterans and Berman's organization was founded to support and aid in the recovery of U.S. Servicemen dealing with the effects of involvement in military conflicts.
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Van Morrison
Register Citizen

Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#The Levitt Pavilion#First Responders#Westport Volunteer Ems#Physician Rock Band#D N R#The Rolling Stones#Westport Ems
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve

A bridge leads over a bog at the preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) The Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve in Riverhead is an ecological gem with lots to see on a short mile-long loop. There are plenty of lookout points of the former bog once used for cranberry farming that’s now a preserve offering peace and solitude just off of a busy road.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
riverheadlocal

New pests take a huge toll on local trees

A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
RIVERHEAD, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Living with Highway and Train Noise: One Man’s Story

A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
DARIEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy