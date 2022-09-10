ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Remembers One of America's Bleakest Days

Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway

For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Burley, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane

When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas? Why it is too Soon for Christmas in Twin Falls Stores

With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year

The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Despite Complaints, Why the 2022 Twin Falls Fair was a Success

Another day, further from the ending of the Twin Falls County Fair, is another day closer to the start of next year's. The last week saw Filer turn into the must-be place in the Magic Valley. It was hot, it was crowded, but it was all worth it to enjoy the fair. While there were many complaints about the fair this year, many people still went, and most of the feedback was positive. The entertainment was top-notch, the food was delicious as always, and the atmosphere was the perfect way to end the summer. Despite some changes, for better or for worse, the fair did what it was meant to do and that was entertain the people of the Magic Valley, but was it a true success?
FILER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

