Jackson County, WV

Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway.

The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley.

A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which town can donate the most bear and book sets?”

They say for each $25 donation gives one book and bear set, while every $50 donation gives three book and bear sets.

Donations can be made at the Ripley Police Department or at Ripley City Hall’s main offices. You can also donate online through a QR code or website. You can find those by clicking here .

Officers say this benefits all emergency services.

