Police identified the five people found dead inside a Cecil County home

Police have identified the family that was found shot dead inside their Cecil County home. On Friday, police responded to a home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills.

When they arrived, they discovered one adult woman, now identified as 37-year-old Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, and three children, 14-year-old Teresa Milligan, 11-year-old Nora Milligan, and 8-year-old Finn Milligan, dead, all whose bodies were discovered in different areas of the house.

RELATED: Five dead in Cecil County shooting Friday morning

Investigators did recover a semi-automatic gun next to the fifth person, an adult man, who was also found dead inside the home. He has been identified as 39-year-old Marcus Edward Milligan.

During a Friday press conference, the Sheriff's Office said they were not yet ready to rule on a motive, including the possibility of murder-suicide.

Five dead in Cecil County shooting Friday morning

There was no prior history of police being called to the home. Officials also added there was no threat to the community, although four schools in the area were temporarily placed on a code yellow, heightened state of awareness.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.