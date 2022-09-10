ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all

Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX

According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
