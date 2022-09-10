Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
WATCH: Bucs WR Julio Jones makes ridiculous diving catch from Tom Brady
The rich got richer earlier this year, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another Pro Bowl wide receiver to their roster. Julio Jones has gotten the all-star nod seven times in his legendary career, and his Week 1 performances proves he’s gunning for No. 8 this season. Jones...
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
Le'Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson as former NFL stars meet in the ring
In the first bout for star NFL running backs, Le'Veon Bell floored Adrian Peterson with a right hand to the chin in the fifth round.
See it: Giants' locker room was electric after upset of Titans
The New York Giants rallied in a big way on Sunday afternoon, storming back from 13 points down to stun the Tennessee Titans on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining in the game. The victory was the team’s first on opening weekend since 2016 and the first of...
Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX
According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
Assessing Giants QB Daniel Jones's Week 1 Performance
There was a mix of good and bad in Giants quarterback Daniel Jones's first full game in the new Giants offense. Brandon Olsen breaks it all down.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Massive Injury Update Reported About Brooklyn Nets Star
Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported an injury update on Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris.
Knicks Guard RJ Barrett Looking to 'Gravitate Toward' Jalen Brunson
The recently-extended Barrett is excited to play with his new teammate.
