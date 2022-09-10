Read full article on original website
Huggins joins the most exclusive group of WVU athletes, coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics has a rich tradition of success. The Mountaineers have had great teams, and have had great athletes and coaches, too. Thirteen former WVU football players and coaches have been honored with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Just three...
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
Quick hits: Brown’s team is getting “back to work”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Neal Brown’s Mountaineers were stunned Saturday as they watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant streak down the sideline for a pick-six, sealing WVU’s 55-42 loss to the Jayhawks. History was attached to the defeat as it bore several not-so-positive firsts. Brown took his first...
Brown: Woods ruled out; other injury updates ahead of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will be without starting cornerback Charles Woods once again this Saturday against Towson (2-0, 0-0 Colonial). Woods went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ Week One contest...
Mountaineers, Bison play to scoreless draw
The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.
What to look for at the Fairmont Farmers Market
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – For 304 TODAY, Lauren Winans checked out the Fairmont Farmers Market and talked to some local vendors. You can visit the market on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Palatine Park. Click here to see a list of more local farmers markets in north central West Virginia.
Grants help community organizations fight substance use disorder
ELKINS, W.Va. – Multiple grants were announced recently from the Appalachian Regional Commission, totaling over $10 million. The Randolph County Housing Authority in Elkins is one recipient, being awarded more than $446,980. Officials said the grant funds will be used to fund programs that will help those who are...
