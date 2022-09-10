Read full article on original website
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns
With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
‘Barbarian’ director reveals if he’d be interested in tackling an established horror franchise
Barbarian, the claustrophobic horror feature currently taking critics’ hearts by storm, was director Zach Cregger’s first foray into the genre, proving that his tried-and-true comedy chops aren’t the only tricks he has in his bag. It’s safe to say this probably won’t be the last we see...
Watch: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in new ‘Babylon’ trailer
The definition of insanity, as famously attributed to Albert Einstein, is described as doing the same things repeatedly whilst expecting something to change. But, such an understanding could be a thing of the past by the end of the year, if the brand new Red Band trailer for Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated period drama Babylon is anything to go by.
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves
Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
The 10 times Marvel cast proved they were meant to be together
Working can often mean spending large portions of your life around people you mostly don’t like, but that’s not always the case. Thanks to the magic of press tours, we’ve been able to experience times the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe proving they were meant to be.
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
MCU fans wonder what their favorites would seek if they made it to Eternity
Thor: Love and Thunder opened itself up to fierce criticism among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, and one of the many questions being posed in the aftermath was why the convenient plot point of Eternity had never been mentioned in canon before. Gorr the God Butcher decided that the only...
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star can’t wait to return to the skies as the MCU’s new Falcon
The two biggest talking points coming out of Captain America: New World Order‘s appearance at the weekend’s D23 Expo hinted that we could be in for a polarizing ride, given that there was overwhelming positivity and controversy in equal measure. Fans were overjoyed to discover that a tease...
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
Sam Rockwell says an MCU return in ‘Thunderbolts’ ‘sounds cool,’ and he’s not wrong
The weekend’s D23 Expo brought the official announcement of the team set to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble antihero flick Thunderbolts, and it would be an understatement to say that fans had plenty to say on the candidates selected to lead the line. Of course, Florence Pugh’s...
So crazy it could only be true story ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ draws mixed first reactions
Peter Farrelly loves a surprising true story. After Green Book‘s best picture win at the Oscars, Farrelly is following it up with The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a wacky Vietnam War movie based on real events, which stars Zac Efron in his first big movie role since 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
