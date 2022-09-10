White Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 10th (Chicago's Offense To Stumble In Oakland)

Read full article on original website
Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying
There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
Rockies vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, September 14 (White Sox Will Roll)
The Chicago White Sox are fighting for their playoff lives down the stretch of the 2022 season, and they’ll turn to their unquestioned ace on Wednesday in need of a big win. Dylan Cease (14-6, 2.06 ERA) gets the ball for Chicago against Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (8-9, 4.63 ERA) this afternoon.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
KC Chiefs work out kicker in wake of Harrison Butker’s injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are working out a new kicker in the wake of Harrison Butker’s injury from last Sunday against the Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs went to work on Monday morning to prepare for a short week ahead after suffering a number of injuries on Sunday in Week 1 in their win over the Arizona Cardinals. One of the most pressing concerns is Harrison Butker’s ankle injury, and the Chiefs made sure to schedule a workout with a new kicker at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday with the reported visit from Tristan Vizcaino.
More to prove: Aces, Becky Hammon not celebrating yet
Las Vegas leads the WNBA Finals 2-0 and the Aces can close out the Connecticut Sun with a victory on
