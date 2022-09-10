White Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 10th (Chicago's Offense To Stumble In Oakland)

The Kansas City Chiefs are working out a new kicker in the wake of Harrison Butker’s injury from last Sunday against the Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs went to work on Monday morning to prepare for a short week ahead after suffering a number of injuries on Sunday in Week 1 in their win over the Arizona Cardinals. One of the most pressing concerns is Harrison Butker’s ankle injury, and the Chiefs made sure to schedule a workout with a new kicker at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday with the reported visit from Tristan Vizcaino.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO