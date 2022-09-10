Showers likely, few rumbles, more humid finish to weekend
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
The humidity is a little higher with a southeasterly flow around the western side of the fair-weather system. Light rain will overspread portions of central and eastern Ohio tonight.
A slow-moving upper-air low over the Midwest will fuel additional showers and a few embedded thunderstorms possible later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 70s under cloudy skies.
A cold front will slide across the state Monday morning, bringing a temporary end to the showers. The upper disturbance will linger overhead on Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, along with a few showers north of I-70, and cool temperatures in the low 70s.
High pressure will build back in midweek, resulting in mostly sunny skies and pleasant readings the remainder of the week.
Forecast
- Tonight: Showers around. Low 68
- Sunday: Showers likely, few storms p.m. High 77
- Monday: Showers diminish, cloudy, cooler. High 71 (64)
- Tuesday: Cloudy, few showers. High 72 (58)
- Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 77 (56)
- Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (58)
- Friday: Sunshine. High 82 (59)
