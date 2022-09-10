ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Showers likely, few rumbles, more humid finish to weekend

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mb9lg_0hqCeayK00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

The humidity is a little higher with a southeasterly flow around the western side of the fair-weather system. Light rain will overspread portions of central and eastern Ohio tonight.

A slow-moving upper-air low over the Midwest will fuel additional showers and a few embedded thunderstorms possible later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 70s under cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide across the state Monday morning, bringing a temporary end to the showers. The upper disturbance will linger overhead on Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, along with a few showers north of I-70, and cool temperatures in the low 70s.

High pressure will build back in midweek, resulting in mostly sunny skies and pleasant readings the remainder of the week.

Forecast

  • Tonight: Showers around. Low 68
  • Sunday: Showers likely, few storms p.m. High 77
  • Monday: Showers diminish, cloudy, cooler. High 71 (64)
  • Tuesday: Cloudy, few showers. High 72 (58)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 77 (56)
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (58)
  • Friday: Sunshine. High 82 (59)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Warmer temperatures, more sunshine on tap for Wednesday

We’ve got a warmer day on tap, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out near 80 across Central Ohio. We will start the day off with a few clouds out, working to clear up as we head throughout the afternoon. We will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday, with surface high pressure building in across the region.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Another cool day Tuesday, warming trend on the way

We’ve got another cool day ahead of us today, with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s, well below normal for this time of year. We are watching an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere working its way eastward through the Great Lakes region, and that will bring us a few stray showers, mainly northwest of I-71, throughout the morning. Other than that, however, Tuesday will remain mainly dry.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – La Niña is a global weather pattern that usually lasts under a year or two, but that is not the case with the current cycle, and it could impact your winter. This winter is forecasted to be the third winter in a row with La Niña in place, a rare feat […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How La Niña could affect Ohio for a third straight year

NOAA is forecasting a third consecutive La Niña, with a 91% probability of the climate system lasting through November, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The climate pattern is given a 54% chance of sticking around during the upcoming winter.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: On and off showers, thunder through Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers during a muggy night will accompany lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunder continue Monday as highs top out around 70. The risk of rain hangs on through Tuesday along with highs again around 70. Wednesday will be dry and pleasant with...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Crew fall 2-1 to Miami after two-hour weather delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hallmark of the 2022 Columbus Crew season was once again a factor in a Tuesday night match against Inter Miami: Bad weather. As the Crew and Miami entered into the locker room tied 1-1 at half — thanks to goals from Cucho Hernandez and Gonzalo Higuain — the lightning in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
clevelandmagazine.com

How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
AURORA, OH
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
columbusnavigator.com

7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget

Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s weekend may be surprisingly sweltering

A south wind, some sunshine and increasing humidity will make this weekend a throwback into summer. There will eventually be some thundershowers to contend with or to enjoy, depending on your state of gardening. The rain forecast below shows Saturday will be mostly dry across Lower Michigan. The forecasted rain...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy